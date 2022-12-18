Dunloy boss says he knew his side would thrive in Croke Park

Prior to Sunday afternoon, Dunloy had only once tasted victory at Croke Park. That was the 1996 All-Ireland club semi-final against Kilkenny’s Glenmore. Gregory O’Kane was their top scorer that day. On Sunday, he was on the line as manager.

Neither the opposition nor the wide open spaces of Croke Park did he fear for his players. He knew they’d thrive at GAA HQ, as his own team had done 26 years ago.

“Croke Park is a special place,” the manager began. “A club like Dunloy, our ambition is always to be here and play a game of that magnitude. That has always been our goal; to get out of Ulster and represent ourselves and our club in the best stadium in the world. It's a good day for the team and we're delighted to get over the line."

They did far more than represent themselves on Sunday. They outhurled and outworked their fancied Galway opponents.

“We've got good players. Our forward line has lightning pace. In somewhere like Croke Park where you get the space and you can use the ball smartly, we're always going to create. The boys took their chances on the day to get over the line.”

They took their chances in the second period, to be precise. The first half was littered with Dunloy wides. The fear had to be that they would be found guilty of leaving the result after them.

“It was just about resetting at half-time, gathering our composure, and getting set for the second half. There's no doubt about it, you have to take your chances. But our defence was absolutely outstanding today. The way they closed down attacks. Our match-ups were fantastic and everybody put their shoulder to the wheel.

“The Ulster final was massive for us. Obviously, we had left a couple behind in the past, but we were delighted to get over the line the last day. Then it was just about getting the bodies repaired for today. Thank God it worked out well.”

St Thomas’ had a week longer than Dunloy to prepare for this All-Ireland semi-final. You wouldn’t have known it such was their inexplicable flatness. Manager Kenneth Burke was at a loss to put reason to their no-show.

“I thought we were in a good place during the week. Energy was good and they were raring to go, so it is hard to put your finger on it,” said Burke.

“We just couldn’t get our hands on the ball. We were very flat. Just no energy. Couldn’t get to breaks, they were winning all the breaks. They were coming out and breaking tackles, driving out the field. The lads know themselves that we just did not perform. That is the most disappointing part.”