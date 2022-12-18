Limerick's Monaleen reach All-Ireland club intermediate hurling final

Monaleen 2-19 Bray Emmets 0-20

Monaleen wrestled their way to next month’s All-Ireland intermediate hurling final, as their late goals edged them beyond Wicklow’s Bray Emmets.

After relegation from senior last season, this represents a perfect turnaround for the Limerick City club but they had to dig deep to book their Croke Park date.

Bray Emmets showed they can more than compete, just eight days removed from their historic Leinster club title.

The final, against Mayo’s Tooreen, is set for mid-January. Both Mayo and Limerick clubs will be at this stage for the very first time.

These sides were level 11 times, with five of these coming in the opening half. The Wicklow side, wind assisted, inched ahead, 0-11 to 0-10 at the short whistle. The lead came from the stick of sharpshooter Christy Moorhouse, who ended with 13 points. He was joined on the scoresheet by the dangerous Michael Boland.

In reply, Monaleen had Ed Doyle in top form, while Luke Murphy and Donnacha Ó Dalaigh took scores when they found some room.

The third quarter proved to be equally as tight, with youngster Ronan Lyons stepping up with long-range scores for the Limerick outfit.

But Bray didn’t go away and led when sub Brian Nesbitt landed a wonderful effort on 52 minutes. But moments later Andrew La Touche Cosgrave buried low, having received a handpass from Ed Doyle.

Bray got the next two from Moorehouse to level again, but Monaleen kicked for home, with Dan Power landing the crucial goal. A green flag could have saved Bray, but as it did in Leinster, it eluded them.

Ultimately the game had 21 scores to 20, it was decided by the goals, something Monaleen manager Eoin Brislane was quick to point out.

“We got the goals at the right time. All credit to Bray, they were super, especially after playing a Leinster final last Saturday.

“We had to grind it out today, a real battle, a great game”, beamed the Toomevara native.

The second goal, on 58 minutes, was from a tight angle.

“Doctor Dan (Power) did a serious operation at the end, he sliced it in. You have to be in the right position to get those goals. We had a man on the shoulder and we stuck to the plan.

“When I met the committee at the start of the year, it was ‘get us to the last four in Limerick’… now we are in the last two in Ireland. We are enjoying the journey. We are this far now, we want to finish the job.”

Monaleen look to become the third Limerick side to win an All-Ireland club title, after Na Piaraigh (senior) and Blackrock (junior).

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer (0-15, 0-11 frees); E Doyle (1-1); D Ó Dálaigh (0-2); R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, L McHale, A La Touche Cosgrave (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bray Emmets: C Moorehouse 0-13 (0-11f); D Masterson, M Boland 0-2 each, P Doyle, M Lennon, B Nesbitt 0-1 each.

MONALEEN: J Power; L Morrison, B Canny, J Porter; S Griffin, L Lyons (C), R Lyons, J Fitzgerald, L McHale (0-1); D Power, M O’Dwyer, L Murphy, D Ó Dálaigh, E Doyle, A La Touche Cosgrave.

Subs: David Moloney for O’Dwyer (37 mins – inj), Eoghan O’Driscoll for La Touche Cosgrave (66 mins).

BRAY EMMETS: P Reilly; B Kearney, J Anders, S Maloney; C Lohan, P Doyle, J Henderson; D Masterson, A Murphy; D Maloney, M Lennon (C), R McMahon; M Boland, C Moorehouse, B McCormack.

Subs: S Lohan for Murphy (half-time), E McCormack for McMahon (39 mins), B Nesbitt for Lennon (42 mins).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).