Ballygiblin march into All-Ireland club JHC final

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-12 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8

The journey continues for Ballygiblin.

In heavy conditions, they came out on top in this AIB All-Ireland club JHC semi-final at the Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Sunday.

And they now have a chance to atone for last February’s final single point defeat to Mooncoin.

Despite their wide count growing to double-digits, it was their know-how at this level - particularly in the second-half - that eventually told in what turned out to be a dogfight.

Darragh Flynn’s precious 19th minute goal laid the foundation, while Mark Keane’s calmness in defence was another factor in securing this seven-point victory.

Following a tentative start from the two teams, Ballygiblin’s Joseph O’Sullivan sent over the opening point in the sixth minute from a free. They were full value for their two-point lead when Cathail O’Mahony - one of two inside forwards along with Sean O’Sullivan - pointed a minute later.

Horeswood had plenty of chances, but they had to wait until the 13th minute for teenager Cathal Parker to raise a flag after the referee consulted with his umpires.

The north Cork side moved 0-3 to 0-2 ahead on the quarter hour mark. They received a timely boost when O’Mahony set up Darragh Flynn for a cracking goal on 19 minutes.

Surging runs through the middle from Declan Murphy resulted in Sean Stafford and Conor Foley points.

Ballygiblin, however, kept their opponents at arms length. Horeswood were not able to eat into that three-point lead.

That is how it remained at half-time, 1-5 to 0-5.

The wide count on both sides was conspicuous, with six for Horeswood and five for Ballygiblin.

Michael O’Hanlon summoned a response to reduce the margin after the throw-in with a great point from out the field, but again, it was the inaccuracy in front of the posts that attracted the most attention.

Ballygiblin found their radar though to strike the next three points unanswered - a pair of frees from Joseph O’Sullivan and one from play for Ryan Donegan.

Sean Nolan kept south-west Wexford side Horeswood in contention, but Flynn nailed a huge point under pressure to leave his side 1-9 to 0-7 up midway through the second-half.

It got better for Dave Moher and Ronan Dwane’s charges, the advantage increasing to seven courtesy of Shane Beston and Joseph O’Sullivan (following a foul on Beston).

Darragh Flynn pushed it out to eight.

Right on full time Conor Foley had the final say from a placed ball.

The jubilant Ballygiblin followers will be on the road again in the New Year when they meet Easkey of Sligo in the All-Ireland final on Sunday January 14 in Croke Park.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn (1-4), J O’Sullivan (0-5 frees), R Donegan, S Beston and C O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Horeswood: C Foley (0-4, 0-3 frees), C Parker, S Stafford, S Nolan and M O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (37).

HORESWOOD: E Mythen; David Murphy, S O’Hanlon (Capt), J O’Sullivan; D Flannelly, B Hearn, S Hunt; Declan Murphy, C Foley; C Parker, S Stafford, J Kehoe; J Myler, M O’Hanlon, S Nolan.

Subs: A Harris for S Hunt (37 inj), E O’Sullivan for S Stafford (60).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).