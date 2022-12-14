Cork selector Micheál Ó Cróinín: Kevin Walsh adds 'another dimension' to Rebels

When facing substantial hostility every trooper counts. In ways the Cork footballers’ 2022 was defined by inches on the field, a one-point win over Offaly to rescue their season and a late surge to overcome Limerick. Off it? They were trying to make up miles, down key figures during a fight for survival.

Micheál Ó Cróinín looks back to the Galway game during the league. Seán Powter, Maurice Shanley, Brian Hurley, Paul Walsh, Cathail O’Mahony, Brian Hartnett, and more were all on the sideline. Two of their top talents, Conor Corbett and Killian O’Hanlon, were out with cruciate injuries. 2021 All-Star nominee Seán Meehan limped off and ended up in London to have an operation after tearing his hamstring off the bone.

What did they take from it? For starters, this time of year is absolutely crucial.

“We are up and running,” says the Cork selector. “Lads are still coming in from club championship, Killian O’Hanlon is coming back from a serious injury. Conor Corbett too, lads like that can add a bit of energy to it all. This is the time to get them stronger and build on it all. That’s huge.

“You want to have a run at it, get a good bank of work now because there is a truckload of games. Seán Powter is another one like that. A good pre-season into him will really stand us in good stead.”

Every edge counts. Meehan’s injury stemmed from hamstring trouble during his previous club campaign. Right now, he is in constant contact with team doctor Aidan Kelleher to make sure he is ready for road when they need him.

That is priority number one. The next challenge is building upon the foundation established this year. Slowly and surely, Cork constructed a worthwhile system. Powter’s return was key to that. When fit he is one of the most effective sweepers in the country.

To aid that development, they turned to Galway. All-Ireland winner Kevin Walsh is on board as coach and Ó Cróinín can’t wait to witness his impact.

“Kevin throws a different thing into the mix. He’s been around the block, a lot of experience. I’m looking forward to that. He adds another dimension, a few different ways of football. Cork and Galway are similar in a lot of ways, but another voice will be good for the players.

“John has done a lot of work on it and he was very adamant he was the fella he wanted. I think that goes back to the idea he fits in seamlessly and can develop what we’ve already done.

“Galway gave us a bit of a lesson in the league this year. A fast game, they showed a few notches as well. They tightened up as the year went on but kept getting scores. We need to bring that balance.”

Onto the flourishes and furnishings. Olympic bronze medallist Rob Heffernan has also joined backroom team.

“He was a serious performer and ahead of his time in how he prepared. He can bring that to it as well. He has energy. You can see it already; he is mad for it.

“They try throwing a different eye on it, a different angle. I’ll tell you in July if it worked! He comes with a different mindset and players like to be challenged. He will bring that. It is about getting a few nuggets across and the players are better for it.”

Once they get everyone on the field, they can turn to the task at hand. It starts in January with the visit of the All-Ireland champions for the opening McGrath Cup game. The league is a significant target too.

Ó Cróinín is Cork football through and through. He knows the score. He is aware of where they are and where they have been in the past. Bring up that 2003 day when he scored one of just six points as they were hammered by Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and he still grimaces. They always bounce back. Two years later he scored two points as they pushed Kerry all the way in the Munster final and went on to reach an All-Ireland semi. Right now, he is clear on where they want to be.

“First of all, we have to be consistent in the league. You can’t turn it on in championship. We want to establish ourselves firmly in the league now but long term you have to be a Division 1 team. Exposure at that level is required. Galway got to an All-Ireland final from Division 2 but not many do it. We’ve a bit of ground to make up and we’re under no illusions about that.”

Time to get to work.