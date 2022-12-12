Linehan: ‘They were deserving winners. It was pretty obvious’

For his final trick, Fossa captain Paudie Clifford capped a man of the match performance by positioning himself near goal as Harry Kelly’s mishit effort rolled towards him and backheeling it in.

Magic in Mallow.

The Kerry side are the 16th winner at this stage and grade in 19 finals thanks to their 11-point triumph. The goal was the perfect way for Clifford to close out a dream year.

“I’d say I am watching too much of the World Cup. Whatever way it came to me, I was able to shield my man off and flick it. It worked out.”

Did the score line reflect the fixture? Midway through the second half the margin was just four and Fossa were down to 14 men. Kilmurry then failed to score in the final quarter.

“They have a bit of class about them,” said the Cork club’s manager Cormac Lenihan.

“The start of the second half we mad a mini revival, missed a few frees, hit the post a couple of times. You have to finish your chances against a team like Fossa. We didn’t. They were deserving winners; it was pretty obvious.”

It was clear Fossa had their homework done. For Clifford, it was the style of play that allowed them to compete for much of the tie which ultimately went against them.

“They played a very high energy game. Maybe that is what came against them in the last 15. It was going to be tough to keep that going for 60 but they have a very good team. We had seen a lot of them and we had heard that they got to an U21 final against Nemo a few years ago, they’ll go further in Cork because they are a good team.”

He brings the curtain down on a stunning 2022, filled with club, divisional and county silverware. What’s next? An All-Ireland junior semi-final is coming down the tracks while the McGrath Cup is just around the corner. Will he play in it?

“We’ll say what Jack says,” he says with a smile.

Nonstop.