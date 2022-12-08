Micheál Donoghue gets Cian Boland boost as forward returns to full fitness

Dublin's attacking options for 2023 have been boosted by the return to full fitness of Cian Boland.

Speedy Boland was a key attacker for the Dubs under Mattie Kenny and started all of their 2020 and 2021 Championship games.

But the St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh man missed the entire 2022 campaign following Achilles surgery late last year.

His return is a big plus for new manager Micheál Donoghue whose squad has been weakened by the departures of former captains Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey and last season's vice-captain Cian O'Callaghan.

"It was the opposite of a niggly injury - it was a complete rupture," said Boland of his injury while promoting Dublin GAA's AIG backed Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Roadshow. "I ruptured the Achilles and had to get it operated on but I'm back now, back fully and fully confident with the body of work that I've put in over the last year, that it's right to go.

"It happened at the end of October last year, the last club game and then with the shortened season it meant that the inter-county season was pulled back to finish earlier this year but I did actually make it into the panel for the last game of this year's Championship, against Galway.

"It just came too quickly for me and by the time I was back training properly we were finished with Dublin."

Boland's burst of pace is one of his best assets and he hopes the Achilles issue won't slow him down.

"At the moment it's just about getting the miles back into the clock and getting me back to where I was pre-injury," said the 27-year-old. "That will take time but I'm ready for that now."