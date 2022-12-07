Shorten goal sends Skibb into last eight of Corn Uí Mhuirí

Skibbereen Community School 2-12 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 1-13

Luke Shorten’s 49th minute goal - which was the coup de grace of his 1-5 contribution - sent Skibbereen Community School into the last eight of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

This winner-take-all Group B clash, played in the biting cold at Banteer’s impressive Sportsfield set-up, was delicately poised right the way through. That was until the West Cork students fired in 1-2 without reply between the 48th and 52nd minute to move from one behind to four in front six minutes from the end.

It was a decisive and momentum-swinging burst considering Skibbereen had not led this final group game in the half an hour prior to Shorten’s goal. Now they had stood level with their Kerry opponents on four occasions during this period, but never once snuck in front until Shorten put his boot to a breaking ball in the Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne parallelogram.

Shorten followed the goal with his fifth and final point of the afternoon to put four between them and leave the scoreline reading 2-12 to 1-11.

With the teams having entered the game tied on two points, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne knew that their superior score difference would see them through if proceedings finished level. And so when Cian MacGearailt converted his third free in injury-time to pare the gap to three, Dingle went hunting for the game-levelling goal to progress them to the quarter-finals.

They very nearly got in for it too, a Dingle pass across the square right at the death cut out by a Skibbereen hand. Cian Ó Cinnéide grabbed a point to narrow the margin to two, but it was a goal they craved.

The final whistle sounded shortly after, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne left to rue their inability to raise a flag of any colour between the 46th and 61st minute.

The six-time champions from the past decade led 1-7 to 1-6 at the break. It was a lead rooted in the unanswered 1-3 they took Skibb for between the 19th and 25th minute. Cathal Ó Gealbháin was their green flag provider, with Ó Cinnéide and Cian and Paudie MacGearailt kicking the bulk of their points total.

Brian O’Driscoll replied with a Skibbereen goal not long after Ó Gealbháin’s. Five first half wides, though, meant Skibbereen’s possession dominance was not reflected on the scoreboard.

Shorten and Niall Daly kept them on Dingle’s coattails before they struck in the final quarter to secure knockout football post-Christmas.

Scorers for Skibbereen Community School: L Shorten (1-5); N Daly (0-5, 0-3 frees); B O’Driscoll (1-0); J O’Neill, K O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: C Ó Cinnéide (0-5, 0-1 free); C MacGearailt (0-4, 0-3 frees); P MacGearailt (0-3, 0-1 mark); C Ó Gealbháin (1-0); C Cordubh (0-1).

Skibbereen Community School: S O’Shea (Ilen Rovers); H O’Donovan (Clann nan Gael), J Bohane (Castlehaven), M Keating (O’Donovan Rossa); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), S Carey (Ilen Rovers), D Hourihane (O’Donovan Rossa); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa); K O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), N Daly (O’Donovan Rossa), B O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa); L Shorten (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), J O’Neill (Castlehaven), D Cleary (Castlehaven).

Subs: D O’Donovan (Castlehaven) for Keating (HT); L Murray (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) for Cleary (54).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: J de hÓra (Dingle); C Ó Fearghail (An Ghaeltacht), J Ó Néill (Castlegregory), JJ Mac Liam (An Ghaeltacht); T Ó Cathail (Dingle), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht), P Ó Riain (Dingle); C Ó Gealbháin (Lispole), S Ó Conchúir (Lispole); C Ó Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht), C Ó Cinnéide (Lispole), C MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht); P MacGearailt (Castlegregory), A Ó Beaglaoích (An Ghaeltacht), C Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: P Ó Mainnín (Lispole) for Ó Cathail (HT).

Referee: D Hickey.