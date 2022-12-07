The Sem march on to Corn quarters after facile win over Coláiste Choilm

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 3

St Brendan's College Killarney 4-14 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 1-5

It was never going to be anything other than a comprehensive St Brendan's College Killarney victory against cellar dwellers Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in this final Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 3 game played at a foggy G4 pitch at Banteer. But once Ballincollig appeared without seven regulars their cause became a hopeless one.

St Brendan's, without five key players themselves, carried too much firepower for the Cork side and the game was over as a contest long before half time, despite the gallant efforts of the likes of Shane Darragh Clifford, Ted McGrath, Johnny Galvin, Pete Kelly, and Rory Lehane.

But this was all about the Killarney side that top their group with three wins from three and with the likes of Cian Lynch, Luke Crowley, John Kelliher and Charlie Keating to return after Christmas, they must be considered as leading contenders to repeat last year’s Munster win.

St Brendan's dominated from the very outset and rattled off three points in quick succession, two from Cillian Courtney and one from man of the match Alex Hennigan before Aodhan O’Neill set up Hennigan for the Sem’s first goal in the 7th minute.

Then in the 10th minute a Padraig Moynihan mark saw Jamie Moynihan knock the ball down to deadly finisher Cillian Courtney and he drilled the ball to the Ballincollig net.

Ballincollig could not get inside the St Brendan's '45 as another Cillian Courtney goal in the 25th minute saw the Killarney side lead 3-6 to 0-0 and it was all one way traffic.

But just before half time Ballincollig’s luck changed when a Pete Kelly shot took a wicked deflection off a defender and flew into the St Brendan's net. Colm Quigley kicked over a point as St Brendan's retired 3-6 to 1-1 in front at half time.

The second half lacked any competitive edge as Killarney ran their bench. Hennigan scored another goal and they also added eight points, having taken the foot off the accelerator.

Ballincollig never gave up with Johnny Galvin kicking four points but St Brendan's were in cruise mode as they look forward to the knockout stages.

Scorers for St Brendan's College Killarney: A Hennigan (2-6, 1f), C Courtney (2-1), A O’Neill (2fs) and P Moynihan (0-2each), C Cronin, N O’Carroll and R Harnett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig: J Galvin (0-4, 2fs), P Kelly (1-0), C Quigley (0-1).

ST BRENDANS COLLEGE: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), S Fitzgerald (do), L Daly (Kilcummin); T Moynihan (Spa), K O’Shea (Kilcummin), E Kelly (Glenflesk); D Ryan (Fossa), N O’Carroll (Dr Crokes); P Moynihan (Kilcummin), A O’Neill (Reenard), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); C Cronin (Glenflesk), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes), C Courtney (Dr Crokes).

Subs: R Harnett (Dr Crokes) for C Cronin (ht), P Foley (Dr Crokes) for L Daly (ht), L O’Neill for E Kelly (40), S Doolan (Kilcummin) for C Courtney (43), J O’Sullivan (Dr Crokes) for D Ryan (45).

COLÁISTE CHOILM BALLINCOLLIG: J Forde (Éire Óg); B Dore (Ballincollig), S Hughes (Canovee), B O’Regan (Ballincollig); D Clifford (Éire Óg), T McGrath (Valley Rovers), E O’Shea (Éire Óg); C Malone (do), J Galvin (do); C Quigley (do), P Kelly (Ballincollig), F O’Leary (Éire Óg); S O’Neill (Ballincollig), D O’Leary (do), C Buckley (do).

Subs: J McCarthy (Éire Óg) for C Malone (50), C Ryan (Inniscara) for P Kelly (50), M Broderick (Éire Óg) for S O’Neill (50), C O’Donoghue (Ballincollig) for C Buckley (50).

Referee: D Hickey (Cork).