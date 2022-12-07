Limerick break the €2m mark for 2022 spend on county teams

Limerick GAA broke the €2m mark in preparing their county teams in 2022, exceeding the figure recently reported in Galway.

Despite the reduced inter-county season, the All-Ireland senior hurling champions spent €2,297,886 on all their county teams, an increase of almost €1m from last year’s figure of €1,321,258, which was smaller due to the pandemic-affected season when the senior hurling championship was played on a smaller qualifier format and the SFC on a knock-out basis.

As well as retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Limerick’s senior footballers reached a Munster final while the U20 hurlers lost to Kilkenny in an All-Ireland final.

The €2.297m is larger than the €2.161m Galway confirmed they spent on their county teams in 2022. Galway had been the first county ever to report they broke the €2m figure for inter-county teams expenditure in a single season. In total, Limerick accrued over €2.6m in games expenses, a jump of almost 50% on last year.

Limerick were still able to record an operating profit of €95,290 for the financial year ending September 30, 2022 compared to a €260,327 profit for the previous period. Total income was €3,741,940, €1.043 million of which was gate receipts, a three-fold increase on the Covid-affected 2021, while €874,422 was earned in commercial income. Total sponsorship of teams was €760,421.

Meanwhile, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan has stressed the need to redevelop TUS Gaelic Grounds’ Mackey Stand.

In his report, O’Riordan wrote: “As we edge closer to the centenary anniversary of the purchase and development of the Gaelic Grounds on the Ennis Rd site, I really feel minds should focus on the redevelopment of the Mackey Stand.

“The rule of thumb for any stand/stadium is 50 years and the Mackey Stand will reach that at the end of this decade. There will be a cost with regard to planning and necessary studies to carried out as part of the process.

“The land on the Ennis Rd we acquired from Limerick City and County Council has been transferred to Limerick Gaelic Grounds Ltd.

“There will also be a review of the naming rights of the stadium in 2023 with TUS as part of the original agreement. With the flood lights installed over 10 years and the high energy costs associated with same, the next small project for the Stadium I feel should be the installation of LED Lights. We should also look at the installation of a well to complement our new irrigation system.

O’Riordan also raised the issue of a questionable Kilkenny point that was awarded in Limerick’s defeat to the Cats in May’s U20 final in Thurles. Kilkenny won the game by a point.

“There was one contentious issue where it seemed Conor Hanley Clarke seemed to prevent a point but unfortunately for Limerick the officials awarded it.”