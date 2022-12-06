Frayne wins Freshers final at the death for Maynooth against UCC

HE Freshers Div 1 F league final

UCC 2-4 Maynooth University 1-8

There was a dramatic finish to the Electric Ireland HE Freshers Division 1 football league final at the Mardyke on Tuesday night with Maynooth University coming from behind to shoot the final three points unanswered between the 59th and 62nd minute to secure victory.

Eoghan Frayne was the hero as he landed the winner at the death.

A magnificent achievement in its own right, but more extraordinary that they did so when reduced to 14 men as Shane Walsh was black-carded 10 minutes from time.

UCC led 1-2 to 0-3 at the break after a low-scoring, but hard-fought, opening 30 minutes. The green flag was a tonic score for the home side arriving three minutes from the break courtesy of Cian Foley who planted the ball in the top corner after a passing move involving Peadar O’Rourke.

Maynooth re-emerged undaunted for the second-half, and after a Darragh Swords’ mark spilled in the danger area, Frayne was on hand to fire to the net. A Conor Gray point put them two up towards the end of a satisfactory third quarter.

UCC were gutsy and replied through a huge Hugh O’Connor point to cut the deficit to one, 1-4 to 1-3 midway through the half.

The game took another turn in the 48th minute when a shot from O’Connor from out the field deceived Mikey O’Toole in the Maynooth goal, for the hosts to move two to the good.

A Harry Plunkett free brought it back to one, but when Darragh O’Mahony pointed to regain the two-point advantage, UCC were in a favourable position.

However, and in spite of being a man down, Maynooth University never gave up. Frayne knocked over a point to eat into the lead, and this was followed by a Mark Gibbons white flag right on the stroke of full time.

Just as Walsh was coming back onto the field, Frayne kicked over the vital point in stoppage.

Scorers for UCC: H O’Connor (1-1), C Foley (1-0), D O’Mahony (0-2), A Crowley (0-1).

Scorers for Maynooth: E Frayne (1-3), S Walsh, D Swords (mark), C Gray, H Plunkett (free) and M Gibbons (0-1 each).

UCC: B McCarthy (Firies); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, Capt), J Nagle (Austin Stacks), D Murray (Glanmire); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); R Minihane (Castlehaven), E De Burca (St Michael’s); D O’Mahony (Ballincollig), C Foley (Kilcummin), H Ahearne (Ballincollig); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), A Crowley (Templenoe).

Subs: J Kissane (Austin Stacks) for E De Burca (35).

MAYNOOTH: M O’Toole (Blessington); B O’Halloran (Ballivor, Meath), T McPhillips (Latton, Monaghan), E Wynne (St Bride’s, Louth); C Daly (Kinnegad), M Gibbons (Kilcock), E Morrissey (Monasterevin); C Gray (Dunshaughlin, Capt), S Walsh (Oran, Roscommon); D O’Beirne (Shannon Gaels, Roscommon), H Philpott (Tullamore), C Casey (Gowna, Cavan); D Swords (Caragh, Kildare), E Frayne (Summerhill), C McArdle (St Bride’s, Louth).

Subs: S Leech (Killucan, Westmeath) for C McArdle (35), C O’Connor (Dunshaughlin) for E Morrissey, S Hever (Maynooth) for D O’Beirne (43).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).