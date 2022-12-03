Dunmore MacHales come good late on to claim Connacht IFC title 

Connacht Club IFC final

DUNMORE MACHALES 1-16 ST. DOMINIC’S 1-13

One of the great traditional powers of Galway club football enjoyed a wonderful afternoon in South Roscommon, as Dunmore MacHales came through a wonderful, high-scoring battle with St. Dominic’s, scoring nine points in the final quarter to prevail.

The Galway champions, who won the last of their 15 senior county titles in 1983, were pushed to the wire by St. Dominic’s, but always kept their noses in front of the Roscommon champions once they took the lead through Shane McGrath’s penalty after 14 minutes.

The home side started brightly with Keith Doyle and Daire Keenan to the fore as they moved 0-4 to 0-2 in front, but an incisive run from McGrath forced David Gately to drag him to the ground, and the rangy midfielder made no mistake with the resultant spot kick.

A black card for Kyran Dockery just before half-time opened the door for Dunmore to kick on, but with Doyle in imperious form under the high ball, making a string of high catches, St. Dominic’s kept on the coat-tails of their opponents and trailed by just a single point when Dockery returned.

Doyle set up Brendan O’Meara to tie up the game after 46 minutes, but Dunmore moved through the gears in the final quarter and seemed to be able to produce scores from every sector of the attack.

Jake Slattery and Pádraig Costello were the main threats but nine players in total got on the scoresheet over the hour for the North Galway club, and once Dockery got a second black card, they moved 1-15 to 0-13 in front.

Teenager Cian Kelly slammed in an injury time goal to give Dominic’s hope with a minute of stoppage time remaining, but Dunmore held their nerve, picked off an insurance point from Damien Redington, and made sure of their provincial title and their place in the last four of the All-Ireland series, where they will take on the winners of next week’s Ulster final between Corduff of Monaghan and Tyrone’s Galbally Pearses.

Scorers for Dunmore MacHales: P Costello 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1m), S McGrath 1-0 (pen), J Slattery 0-3, T Gleeson 0-2 (0-1 ’45), M Redington 0-2, D Brady 0-1, J Coen 0-1, B Carr 0-1, D Redington 0-1.

Scorers for St. Dominic’s: D Donnelly 0-5 (0-4f), C Kelly 1-1, D Keenan 0-3, K Doyle 0-2 (0-1m), T Hurley 0-1, B O’Meara 0-1.

DUNMORE MACHALES: C Gleeson; D Rattigan, C Lyons, S Murray ; L Murray, D Forde, C Mitchell; M Redington, S McGrath; J Coen, M Cleary, D Brady; T Gleeson, P Costello, J Slattery.

Subs: B Carr for Cleary (half-time), D Redington for Coen (47), J Burke for McGrath (60+1), M Brady for D Brady (60+4).

ST. DOMINIC’S: M Miley; M Byrne, E McCormack, K Dockery; D Gately, J Lohan, B O’Meara; P Fallon, T Appleby; K Feerick, K Doyle, C Kelly; T Hurley, D Keenan, D Donnelly.

Subs: M O’Malley for Appleby (49), C Fallon for Gately (53), N Connaughton for Feerick (60+1).

Referee: P Lydon