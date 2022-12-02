GAA previews: Monumental effort required for Ballyea to beat Ballygunner

SATURDAY

Munster Club SHC final

Ballyea (Clare) v Ballygunner (Waterford), FBD Semple Stadium 3.15pm (M Kennedy, Tipperary) Live TG4

Ballyea are not the only team in action this weekend who should be taking motivation from being written off. With Tony Kelly back in tow, they are a much meaner force than the one that hosted Ballygunner in Cusack Park last year and let them destroy the place. While they were disappointing at times at the same venue in their semi-final against St Finbarr's, they will thrive on the better sod in Thurles.

At the same time, Ballygunner showed what they can do on a fine surface in Limerick last time out and we can’t stress enough just how much confidence they will take from dominating Na Piarsaigh in that second half. Ballyea must get on top of Ballygunner’s half-backs to stand a chance and Gary Brennan can give Barry Coughlan something to think about, but the Waterford men’s work-rate is so manic that it will take a monumental effort to beat them.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

Connacht Club IFC final

St Dominic’s (Roscommon) v Dunmore MacHales (Galway), Kiltoom 1.30pm (P Lydon, Mayo)

A good win over Ballyhaunis last day out can stand to Dunmore MacHales here and provide them with a provincial title.

Verdict: Dunmore MacHales.

Connacht Club JFC final

St Ronan’s (Roscommon) v Clifden (Galway), Dr Hyde Park 1.30pm (J Glavey, Mayo)

Clifden have taken all their momentum from the county championship into the province, beating Islandeady along the way, and are up to this latest challenge.

Verdict: Clifden.

Leinster Club IFC final

St Mogues, Fethard (Wexford) v Dunshaughlin (Meath), Chadwicks Wexford Park 12pm (A Coyne, Westmeath)

Having been relegated last year, Dunshaughlin have made a quick return to senior ranks and are thriving in this provincial run. St Mogues may find the going tough.

Verdict: Dunshaughlin.

Leinster Club JFC final

St Abbans, Adamstown (Wexford) v Castletown (Meath), Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm (D Byrne, Wicklow)

Home advantage should be a factor but not enough to prevent the Meath men from taking home the silverware.

Verdict: Castletown.

Ulster Club IHC final

Liatroim Fontenoys (Down) v Middletown (Armagh), Corrigan Park 1pm (K Parke, Antrim)

Middletown are accustomed to this stage and should be able to repeat their 2017 victory against a Liatrom side in their first intermediate final since 2007.

Verdict: Middletown.

Ulster Club JHC Twinning final

Setanta (Donegal) v Kilburn Gaels (Britain), Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 1pm (J Judge, Mayo)

A difficult game to call but Setanta last weekend matched their junior success of five years ago and providing the celebrations haven’t blunted them they can see off The Exiles.

Verdict: Setanta.

SUNDAY

Leinster Club SHC final

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park 2.30pm (P O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live TG4

Start as sketchy as they did against Naas last weekend and Ballyhale might not be able to recover as quickly as they did. Crokes are unlikely to miss similar opportunities and their attack looks to be in red hot form with Oisín O’Rorke playing some of the best hurling of his career. It could be argued Shamrocks have one or two too many players performing hot and cold and yet it has been more than good enough to get to this point.

What happens when they all come good? That might not happen but the sense of purpose in this Shamrocks group is tangible and has been from an early juncture in the Kilkenny championship. Crokes are more than a flashy team and they can bring this game to the final stretch but Shamrocks shouldn’t be denied.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Leinster Club SFC final

The Downs (Westmeath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park 4.30pm (M Deegan, Laois) Live TG4.

At times against Ratoath, it appeared as if The Downs were scoring for fun. The game was incredibly open, especially in the first half, but it is highly unlikely that flow will repeat itself here. Sure, Crokes can play that game if needs be but they have been so controlled in their football since beating Na Fianna in the Dublin SFC final and The Downs will be wary of making themselves open to counter-attacks. Luke Loughlin is in sensational form but he faces quite the challenge in avoiding a shutdown from a mean Crokes rearguard. Expect the champions to defend their title.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Ulster Club SHC final

Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Ground, 1.30pm TG4 Youtube

Dunloy have claimed the last four Antrim championships but you would swear Slaughtneil are already in the semi-finals later this month going by some of the commentary. With St Thomas’ already through, the odds on the same four clubs making the semi-finals as last year are low but Dunloy have a chance here. Being without Paul Shiels will hamper them, mind, but no winning team likes to be dismissed and that is bound to fuel them for a large part of this game. An uncomfortable win for Slaughtneil.

Verdict: Slaughtneil.

Connacht Club SFC final

Moycullen (Galway) v Tourlestrane (Sligo), Pearse Stadium 12.45pm Live TG4

It’s been a long time coming for Tourlestrane, 40 years in fact, since their previous appearance, which for all their success in Sligo this last while is a poor reflection of them. Seeing how Strokestown made life difficult for Moycullen the last day will give them a template but then it is in their DNA to absorb pressure and attack with speed. Seeing as the game is in Salthill, it could be the proverbial game of two halves and limiting the damage that can be caused by the Moycullen attack will be highest in their list of objectives. Moycullen will gauge what is front of them and act accordingly. They have the leaders in Seán Kelly and Peter Cooke to pull through for a first provincial title.

Verdict: Moycullen.

Munster Club IHC final

Roscrea (Tipperary) v Monaleen (Limerick), Páirc Uí Rinn 1pm (C O’Regan, Cork)

The three goals coughed up against Inniscarra will be a worry for Roscrea but they have consistently been hitting or exceeding 20 points. Alan Tynan’s leadership and Luke Cashin’s eye for goal give Roscrea’s forward line a sharpness. Monaleen have come through good battles with Bruff and St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield and Mark O’Dwyer has to be handled but the north Tipperary men have the edge.

Verdict: Roscrea.

Munster Club JHC final

Ballygiblin (Cork) v St Kierans (Limerick), Mallow 1pm (C Doyle, Tipperary)

Mark Keane and Cathail O’Mahony are the names that attract most interest in the Ballygiblin set-up but it has been the scoring of Darragh Flynn and marksmanship of Joseph O’Sullivan that have been the key to Ballygiblin’s progress to this stage. St Kieran’s will feel battle-hardened having beaten Banner after extra-time but there is a lot for them to consider in this Ballygiblin team.

Verdict: Ballygiblin.