O’Mahony relishing dual role as Ballygiblin seek Munster double

You and I know Cathail O’Mahony as a footballer.

We know him as the youngest member of Cork’s inside line.

We know him as the full-forward who won man of the match in the 2019 All-Ireland U20 final. We know him as the precious dead-ball talent who converted a near-impossible free from the stand sideline at O’Moore Park that same afternoon three years ago (go find the kick on YouTube, it's well worth your time).

But did you know that Cathail O’Mahony is far from a one code man? Cathail O’Mahony is also a hurler. And a handy one at that.

On Sunday afternoon at Mallow, Ballygiblin will look to successfully defend their Munster club junior hurling crown. Such defences are typically made impossible by promotion to a higher grade in the year after a club wins a county junior or intermediate, but a tweak by the Cork executive earlier this year dictated that the winners of the renamed Premier JHC, and not the JHC grade below it, would represent Cork in the 2022 Munster Junior competition.

And so, Ballygiblin, off the back of successive county titles, find themselves back touring the province.

A significant factor in their return to the Munster final has been O’Mahony’s return to the fold. An inside forward in hurling too, he amassed 1-7 from play across their three county championship group games. He rose three white flags in the county semi-final and went one better in the decider against Tracton.

A sideline cut was part of his 1-1 Munster quarter-final contribution, while he chipped in with another three points last time out against Colligan of Waterford.

“I was always a hurler and footballer, not just a footballer,” says the 23-year-old, setting the record straight.

“We won a county minor A hurling title against Castlelyons back in 2016 and I played Freshers hurling during my first year at Mary I, so it’s always been there.

“I really enjoy hurling. It is totally different altogether. It is less structured, more free flowing. A lot of football now is like basketball; all back, all forward. In hurling, when a long ball is coming in, you can make your run and you don’t have 15 fellas to beat inside the ‘45.” O’Mahony is arguably more appreciative than most of his Ballygiblin teammates for their latest Munster run given he was a spectator for the entirety of last year’s campaign. A campaign that ended with a one-point All-Ireland final defeat at Croke Park.

What had him sidelined was the hamstring tear he endured midway through Cork’s Division 2 relegation play-off against Westmeath. The provider of three points before hobbling off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the injury finished his inter-county season. It pretty much finished his club season too.

The UCC student got back for a game and a half of Mitchelstown’s intermediate football run but removed himself just before half-time in their county semi-final against Kilshannig last November. It was mid-March before he played competitively again.

“The injury was very disappointing. Thankfully, I didn’t have to go the surgery route, but I kept getting little niggles along the way and so it was never fully right until February or March of this year.

“Ever since I came back, everything has been fine. I haven’t had to stand on the sideline because of injury.” Neither has any management saw fit to leave him on the sideline. Following his half-time introduction during Cork’s Round 5 League defeat away to Meath, O’Mahony was made a permanent fixture in the inside line alongside Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock for the remainder of the year.

Cork footballer Cathail O'Mahony looks for a runner in a training match.

“This was my debut championship really because I only played 35 minutes against Tipp in the 2020 Munster final. I was happy enough with how this year went. There is a lot to learn still, but it was something to build on for next season.

“Brian, Steven, and I get on very well off the field so there is a good relationship there between the three of us. Ever since I first went in there, Brian has always been beside me, so he has been like a mentor to me.”

Ballygiblin involvement means O’Mahony has not yet fully reimmersed himself in matters Cork ahead of 2023.

“We had a meeting last week with Kevin [Walsh, new coach]. I am very excited to see what he brings. He is a very good coach and knows his stuff.

“Our first goal next year is to get back to Division 1. To be playing against Division 1 teams week in, week out. That’s where you learn a lot.”

All that can wait, though. O’Mahony has a Munster hurling medal to try and win. Succeed there and this Cork footballer will be closer again to an All-Ireland club hurling final appearance at GAA HQ.

“I’ve been there with the county, I would love to get there with the club.”