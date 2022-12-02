'30 is a lot of games' - Galway's Seán Kelly still on the road after epic season

Seán Kelly started every game and was never taken off for Galway in the 2022 championship. Seán Kelly did not play every minute of Galway’s 2022 championship.

Infamously, he was incorrectly sent off before extra-time in the quarter-final thriller against Armagh. As it turns out, small respite in a relentless run. After lengthy campaigns in the FBD league, Sigerson Cup, national league, championship, Galway club championship and now the provincial club championship, Sunday’s Connacht decider against Tourlestrane will be his 30th game of the year.

“I knew it was a big number, 30 is a lot of games,” he says, speaking at the launch of Galway GAA’s five-year sponsorship extension with Supermac’s.

“It probably shows what comes with success. I’ve been to the final in every competition I entered this year, on the positive and the negative side of a few results.

“For the first time in my career, I’ve stayed injury-free all year. Maybe all these games are working.

“Every player is different. Some lads prefer training and play a couple of games while the constant run of games suits others. At the moment this is working for me. I’m staying injury-free but at the same time, it has been a really long season and I will have to sit down soon with the S&C coaches to prep myself for next year.”

Aches and pains are inevitable. He struggled with a hamstring issue in 2021 and it needs to be monitored. An Achilles injury still lingers, not sore enough to sideline him but still sore.

The season started with FBD and Sigerson Cup silverware but with the new championship format looming, Kelly is not sure if he can commit to NUI Galway and defend the crown. A decision has been postponed for now.

“I haven’t even thought about it. Look with everything going on with club and obviously that could go into January and then it’s into league, but Sigerson is at the same time. We’ll worry about this match on Sunday first and hopefully get over the line.

“After that I can put a plan in place for the year coming because there is a lot of tough games there.”

Kelly burst onto the senior club scene in 2015, the same year Moycullen returned to the senior ranks. An intermediate All-Ireland in 2008 was the West Galway outfit’s standout feat until then.

Often success stems from a stroke of luck. It is one thing to invest infinite hours in underage structures and coaching, it is another to have three Kelly brothers emerge together. A treasured luxury. Seán is the eldest of three, all are also members of the Galway squad.

They share an athleticism and abrasiveness. Kelly romping forward like a man at the front of Pamplona’s bull runs has become a familiar sight. The stride is unconventional; the efficiency is indisputable.

In 2020, the eldest Eoghan returned from a basketball scholarship in America and started playing football again, initially with the club’s juniors. He forced his way into the senior side in time for their first ever county title. All three starred as they secured the Frank Fox cup for the second time in three years. This time there was added bonus with a provincial campaign on offer.

More road for Kelly and his team-mates to eat up.

“I wouldn’t say having a Connacht run weighed on my mind last time because I knew going into it we wouldn’t get that chance. There was obviously a bit of disappointment, but it was our first county championship, so we enjoyed those celebrations.

“Whereas this time we were biting at the bit to get going in Connacht. Our performance against Westport was one of the best games all year.” Last time out they overcame Strokestown in injury time thanks to another typical burst forward and goal from Kelly in extra-time. Quickly becoming his trademark score.

“The deep run,” he says with a smile.

“It is just the way I play I suppose. Up and down. Thankfully Peter (Cooke) spotted me and played a lovely ball. It actually went over Owen Gallagher’s head, and I heard him roar, what is going on here? It was a kickable free. I got it anyway; a poor shot the first time but the rebound paid off.

"It is instinct really. Look around, Strokestown have the heads down when the free was given and I saw a chance to go.

“I actually made four or five runs before that, but the thing is you have to keep doing it. It is something we work on in training. That deep run through the middle that can split open a defence. If you keep going, you’ll get that one chance.”