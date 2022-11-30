Late Sheppard and Lotty scores decisive as Coachford pip Clon to Colleges title 

Coachford College 0-10 Sacred Heart SS Clonakilty 1-5

Level on five occasions, late points from Amy Sheppard and Adele Lotty decided this Cork Colleges senior A camogie final (Merriman Cup) at Hayes Park, Castle Road on Wednesday night.

It was the mid Cork school's first victory since claiming back-to-back titles in 2017.

Despite being heavy underfoot, this was a superb advertisement for the competition, which showcased so many great individual displays. And mention too for referee Diarmuid Kirwan who let the game go.

The winners made a positive start with top-scorer Aoife Barrett and Ellie Buckley edging them ahead. The only goal of the match from Katie O’Driscoll, after she flicked to the net following a brilliant delivery from Siofra Patwell, had Sacred Heart up-and-running.

Patwell added a brace of frees to give her side an interval lead of 1-2 to 0-3.

The Coachford defence and ‘keeper Edel Downey soaked a lot of pressure after the restart, and they were on level terms in the 40th minute with Barrett supplying both flags from play.

At the other end of the field, custodian Amy Giles played her part as O’Driscoll nudged her side back in front, 0-5 to 1-3.

Midway through the half, and they were tied once more with Barrett on target.

Shauna Sheehan pushed Coachford in front but Meabh O’Brien replied.

Entering the closing 10 minutes, it appeared there was no separating these two hugely competitive teams and extra-time might be required.

Sheppard sent over a free following a foul on Barrett on 53 minutes but Sacred Heart were equal to the challenge when Amy McCarthy popped up for the equaliser two minutes from time.

Sheppard availed of her opportunity at the death to give Coachford a bit of breathing space. Lotty then landed the insurance score in stoppage.

Scorers for Coachford College: A Barrett (0-4), A Sheppard (0-2, 0-1 free), S Sheehan, E Buckley, K Honohan and A Lotty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sacred Heart SS: K O’Driscoll (1-1), S Patwell (0-2 frees), A McCarthy and M O’Brien (0-1 each).

Coachford College: E Downey (Aghabullogue); A Dineen (do), E Buckley (Éire Óg), R Bowen (Aghabullogue); A O’Leary (Inniscarra), S Sheehan (Éire Óg), A Buckley (Newcestown); A Sheppard (Cloughduv), R Barrett (Aghabullogue); E Buckley (do), K Honohan (do, Capt), A Lotty (Inniscarra); A Foley (Aghabullogue), A Barrett (do), C Daly (do).

Subs: A Lehane (Cloughduv) for C Daly (49), G O’Leary (Inniscarra) for K Honohan (50 inj).

Sacred Heart SS: A Giles (Clonakilty); E Sexton (Kilbrittain), A O’Brien (Clonakilty), A Meade (do); N Kennedy (do), K O’Donovan (Kilmeen), C White (Clonakilty); M Murphy (Kilmeen), A McCarthy (Clonakilty); M Condon (Ballinascarthy, Capt), C Murphy (Kilmeen), A O’Flynn Meade (Clonakilty); M O’Brien (Enniskeane), S Patwell (Ballinascarthy), K O’Driscoll (Clonakilty).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).