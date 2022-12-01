Six months on, Austin Gleeson is still wrestling with Déise 'blockage'

Six months later and the post-mortem is still rattling around inside Austin Gleeson’s head. Six months later and he still hasn’t arrived at a cause.

He’d happily move on and stop gawking at the rearview mirror if only he could figure out why Waterford flatlined as they did. For six months, though, he’s not had an ounce of joy in putting the whole sorry episode to bed.

The Waterford hurlers, not that they’ll want reminding, lined up second on this year’s championship grid. Their starting place on the front row, alongside Limerick, was owing to a blitzkrieg League final performance where they took Cork for four goals.

The lights went green on their championship two weeks later, and while they navigated the first bend at home to Tipperary - unconvincingly, it must be said - it wasn’t long before they lost control of the wheel and flames engulfed their vehicle.

However bad it looked on the outside, Gleeson can safely say it was much worse from the driving seat view.

“We just didn’t turn up at all. It was a disappointing year. It started off well, winning the league, but just never really got going in the championship and it kind of killed us. We’re still trying to do the post-mortem on it down here, but we just can’t figure out why. We can’t put our finger on it,” says the 27-year-old, as he rakes back over their championship ashes for the umpteenth time.

“I know people from the outside might be looking in on it and trying to pinpoint certain things – ‘Ah, they were overtrained; that fella didn’t go well, this fella didn’t go well; he’s off form’. To be honest, it was none of that. It was just… just couldn’t get going. Whatever was going on, I don’t really know.

“As players, we’re still trying to do the post-mortem. We were the ones on the field. We can get all the tactics and all the training in the world; if we don’t perform on the field, it means absolutely nothing.

“It’s still hard to figure out. What went wrong, where it went wrong, why it went wrong? It’s mind-boggling, really.

“It’s something that we have to kind of forget about now. We can’t change the past, so we just need to move forward. That we train really hard, work hard, and learn everything that the lads are giving us. And hopefully, please God, we can get one of those top three spots in Munster and eventually break that curse that we have that we can’t get out of Munster.”

Use of the word curse in a sporting context can denote a touch of the over-dramatics. But it’s perfectly apt for this situation. Waterford and the Munster round-robin just don’t get on. From 12 games, the Déise have won only one.

But preoccupation with this deplorable round-robin record cannot be the foundation on which their 2023 campaign is built. What needs fixing is the mental blockage, as Gleeson puts it, that is there at present.

If they ignore that and instead heap pressure on themselves to avenge failed summers, then they will again occupy the bottom places in the Munster table next May and June.

“If you’re putting yourself under pressure to get out of Munster, it’s only going to go one way and that’s defeat again. We just need to get that out of our heads, play every game as it comes, and hopefully get a result or two along the way and get in those top three spots.

“We just have to hone in on the mental side of things and get that blockage out of our heads.”

Overseeing the above will be the returning Davy Fitzgerald. Gleeson, entering season number 10 in white, found himself sat beside his new manager at a dinner dance above in Dunloy of all places a couple of years ago when the pair were on medal-presenting duties.

The two chatted away for an hour and more. Gleeson came back down the road with a much different impression than he had making the long trek north.

“He just came across as complete and utter genuine. It’s something that maybe people don’t think of him, but it is. Behind all the madness you see on the screen is a genuine soul.

“That’s something I have to admit that we as a group of players can see over the past week, 10 days we are back. You can just see it. He really wants it for us.”

And although very early days when it comes to Davy’s second coming in the Déise, Gleeson has enjoyed the first few laps.

“Everything is fresh. Even what we are doing in training, beforehand and afterwards, is completely different and completely new. It is something that we are enjoying at the moment. It is completely different to what we were looking at last year.

“We even have a speaker in our dressing room before training and fellas would be buzzing off songs and everything.”

The job now is to get them humming a similar tune to 2020 and ‘21 when they reached the All-Ireland final and semi-final respectively.

“It’s about getting back up to them levels where we can compete and having the fitness to get back up to that level in hurling is really the biggest thing.”