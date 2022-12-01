Downs boss Mitchell pays tribute to Luke Loughlin's stunning turnaround

A few days after winning the Tailteann Cup final with Westmeath in July, Luke Loughlin opened up to RTÉ Radio about his 10-year battle with addiction.

The corner-forward revealed that, a year earlier, he'd been 'in a very bad place, and I had to come to terms with an addiction to alcohol and drugs'.

Among the lowlights, he said, was a video that did the rounds of him 'asleep at the side of a train track' having 'been on a bender for two months'.

The turnaround since 2021 has been remarkable because Loughlin, 27, will shortly wrap up surely his greatest season yet as a GAA player.

He was terrific for Westmeath throughout that successful Tailteann Cup campaign and will return to Croke Park this Sunday for the AIB Leinster club football final with The Downs.

As if to underline his ability, he kicked five points in the semi-final defeat of Ratoath and picked up the Man of the Match award.

"Luke's talent was never in question," said The Downs colleague Niall Mitchell.

"He's an excellent hurler as well. He was always the most skilful, at whatever he did. He was super at soccer when he was underage, could turn his hand to anything he was so good. Even when he was going through his toughest times, to be fair to him, he was always a leader for The Downs, always our marquee forward. And he has contributed massively to hurling championships with Clonkill.

"But this year, I'm delighted to see it, that he's turned his life around. I can see by him that he's happy, confident in himself. He's a leader. He stands up tall and is confident in himself on the field, off the field, and in social settings."

Mitchell, a dual club player who hurled for Westmeath this year, formed a two-man inside forward line with Loughlin against Ratoath. Mitchell has been banging in goals all year, in both codes, while stylist Loughlin carries more of a point threat.

"Where he was going probably wasn't going to end up well," said Mitchell of Loughlin and his ongoing recovery. "To be fair to him, I've never heard of a story where he's changed so much. In the space of a year, for him to be able to do what he has done - he has just changed for the better in everything.

"Personality, everything, his physique is incredible. And I'm sure he's going to do really, really well off the field as well with his career because he is a smart lad."

With Loughlin so influential, and Mitchell impressing when he hasn't been tied up with hurling, The Downs have gone the season so far unbeaten, winning the local league and championship. Their biggest test awaits on Sunday in the shape of holders Crokes.

"We are unbeaten, and we have put up big scores, so we have plenty to be confident about," said Mitchell. "If we're not (confident), we're going to be beaten before we even go out. Especially with it being in Croke Park, we want to perform, we want to pick up silverware."