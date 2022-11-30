Henry Shefflin braced for testing second-year with Tribesmen

Up and running. This year Henry Shefflin and Richie O’Neill found a schedule that worked for them. They’d leave Kilkenny and travel west early in the morning, work from an office for the day, head to Galway training and trek back.

After completing his debut season in inter-county management, the Galway boss is busy preparing for year two. He sits back at ease at the launch of their five-year sponsorship extension with Supermac’s in the Lough Rea Hotel.

Well settled in by now?

“I know where Loughrea is,” he says with a smile.

“I know where Loughgeorge is. I know the training facilities and the people around me. That level of trust. I know the players and the club teams.

“There is that level of better understanding. I was always really conscious you can get a bounce the first year, it is the second year is the test and can things improve.”

Some things still confound him. The local championship structure being one. Groups of six, preliminary quarter-finals and games every two weeks. A tournament that started in July finally finished last week.

At one stage he felt like it would never end. Due to the length of it and number of games, they decided not to resume training until December.

Building towards the commencement of the round-robin provincial championship. In between that there is the small matter of a league campaign. When you consider the 2022 season, that competition looked more a formality than a focus. There is little jeopardy and a diluted product. Yet Shefflin sees reason next spring might be different.

“I think last year there was a bit of that because of the concern about getting to the semi-final and final because the championship was so quick on you.

“This year, with there being an extra week that is embedded in the break between the league and championship. You'll have new managers in and they'll have different focuses. This year there might be a little bit more emphasis on the league because of that break in between that will help teams. Definitely it has changed.

“For us last year it was probably a bit of an experiment but as well as that you want to win some games and build momentum and that's where we ended up.”

They lurched from one game to another until ultimately their championship came to an end in the semi-final against eventual champions Limerick. It was a term of highs and lows. Fantastic for much of that clash, flat in the provincial final against Kilkenny.

Lay it out on the table; how does he assess their season? Was he happy?

Of course not. It’s never been in the 11-time All-Star’s nature to settle for such standards. Earlier this month, Shefflin was the keynote speaker at the Small Firms Association’s Annual Lunch. His central theme was on the need to stretch yourself. Push boundaries in every way.

“We're looking for silverware. Did we get any? No we didn't. We ended up okay in the Walsh Cup, we ended up okay in the league, we did okay in the Leinster Championship. Flat performance in the final, flashes of good play in the quarter-final and semi-final.

“Was there a consistent 75-minute performance? Probably not. Average.

“We need to do better if we are going to get to the stage where you have silverware in front of you. Your next question will be, well how do you get there? By basically developing the panel a little, getting more out of the substitutes and new players coming in.

“That's what we are going to try to do, open up the panel a little bit. Try and find a few new players, that's what we need.

“As a management team we need to get better and as players we need to get better."