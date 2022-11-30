'The ball is in Peter's court' - Padraic Joyce leaves door open for Cooke return

After standing tall and matching Kerry stride for stride, coming down the All-Ireland final home straight lights on Galway’s dashboard started to flicker and the tank was running low.

In the end, Padraic Joyce watched as the Kingdom pulled clear, rattling off the final four scores.

With a three-year term agreed upon, his task turns to developing deeper reserves. They have a first-class team; time now to build the squad. His first port of call is proven intercounty players, with Moycullen midfielder Peter Cooke’s recent form further cause for a chat.

For now, Joyce is content to let Cooke focus on local affairs. They’d had a phone call and the door is open if it can be aligned on both sides.

"He has a few things to sort out on his side with work in America and different things,” said Joyce. He was speaking at the launch of Galway GAA's five-year sponsorship extension with Supermacs in the Lough Rea Hotel.

“Again, the ball is in Peter's court. We'll take him back with open arms if he's willing to come back, if he can.

“If he comes back, he needs to commit fully to it, not be coming and going to America. That's just the way inter-county has gone. If he does come back he'll be a big addition to us."

Beyond that? 2018 All-Star Ian Burke is back training, provisionally. Michael Daly is still rehabbing a knee injury. If it was right, he would be included but it isn’t right now. Sean Mulkerrin is on track to return before March after spending the year as water carrier due to a kneecap fracture suffered in a Sigerson game with NUI Galway.

On the back of strong club championship form, Mountbellew’s Barry McHugh and Salthill-Knocknacarra’s Evan Murphy earned their training spots. Murphy’s club-mate John Maher, who made his debut and only Galway appearance to date in 2020 during their 15-point league defeat against Mayo, is also back in the fold.

He comes with a stamp of approval from a trusted source. All-Ireland winning manager John O’Mahony steered Salthill to the county final in October and stressed his worth to Joyce during the year.

Maher was a vital cog in the west Galway club’s engine room. Joyce’s job now is to get him ready for intercounty road.

“John is another fella who was in with us a couple of years ago and then went travelling for a year. He's back and had a really good club championship this year with Salthill. He's a really good fella.

“He's committed to the cause and he's a fine athlete, so it's up to us to put a bit of football into him. He's back training and training well, in fairness to him.

"He's been really good. I spoke to John O'Mahony about him as well. One of the first comments he made to John about the club season was that he really wanted to invest in football, have a good season with Salthill and then get called into the Galway squad.

“John told me he was a real leader for the club this year and in the dressing room. We'll give him a chance. It's up to him to take it."