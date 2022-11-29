Late changes to GAA championship panels could be allowed under new proposals

Senior inter-county teams could be permitted to make 11th hour changes to their championship panels if a rule change put forward by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is adopted.

In light of the condensed nature of the inter-county calendar due to the split season and the forthcoming football championship changes, managers could be allowed to replace injured or bereaved players after the Thursday morning deadline (9am) before games. All 26 players have to be registered for a senior championship game prior to that submission time.

The CCCC are also seeking to allow counties make matchday alterations in the event of a last-minute injury after the finalised team and substitutes has been submitted 40 minutes before throw-in.

Penalties for making changes to a squad after the Thursday deadline range from a manager being denied sideline privileges and/or a €1,000 fine, while failure to provide a team 40 minutes prior to the start results in a maximum of €1,000 fine for every minute after the deadline.

After this year’s All-Ireland SHC final win over Kilkenny before which he almost lost Kyle Hayes and David Reidy to late injuries, Limerick manager John Kiely hit out at the lack of consideration given to misfortunate between the Thursday deadline and throw-in.

“It's illogical to think that you could play an All-Ireland final... train on a Friday, name your squad on a Wednesday but you could potentially have Covid cases, injuries, sicknesses, bereavements, God knows what, and you still can't adjust that panel of 26,” said Kiely. “And you've extra time. That's ridiculous.

“Why is that? Someone give me a logical explanation as to why that has to be the case. Why couldn't we possibly add two more players on Friday night, Saturday morning, Sunday morning to the squad. If two, three, four, whatever number were unavailable. Why? Because it's written in the rulebook.”

Meanwhile, the CCCC has set out the schedule for next year’s Sam Maguire Cup last 16 group stages. The four provincial winners and four runners-up will have home advantage in the opening round against the third and fourth ranked teams based on their league finishes respectively. In the second round, the provincial victors, who are top seeds, travel to the lowest ranked team and the runners-up head to the third ranked side. In the final round to be played at neutral venues, the provincial winners face the No3 seeds and the provincial finalists the No4 seeds.

The draws for the groups as well as those of the Tailteann Cup will take place following the conclusion of the provincial championships next year. However, it would appear the Munster and Connacht finalists will be paired in the same groups according to the GAA’s master fixtures calendar (ie, Munster winners with Connacht runners-up, Connacht winners with Munster runners-up) and their opening rounds will take place on the weekend of May 20/21.

The Connacht and Munster finals will be played two weeks earlier on May 6/7, a week earlier than the Leinster and Ulster deciders. The pairings of Connacht with Munster and Leinster with Ulster would suggest Dublin and Kerry, should they both reach their provincial finals, can't face each other until the knock-out stages.