'We make no apologies for the spend' - €2m figure for 2022 should be no surprise, says Galway chief

Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew says their 2022 expenditure should come as no surprise and was justified by the performances of their flagship teams.

It was confirmed last week Galway were the first GAA county to break the €2million barrier for inter-county team spending in a single season. The total was €2,161,497.

Today they launched a new five-year deal with long-time sponsors Supermacs that will cover their senior hurling and football teams and all underage teams in both codes. The deal is worth €2.25m for Galway GAA irrespective of performance until 2027, rising to a potential €3.25m over that time.

“We are an open and transparent development. It’s a brilliant deal for us and I think a good deal for Supermacs,” said Bellew.

He went on to address their 2022 spend.

“Look, figures came out last Friday and we knew what was going to happen. We report the figures as they come in but those figures include everything attached to an intercounty team across six of them. We basically played 49 games last year between the six teams, football and hurling.

“We won the minor football, we got to the All-Ireland football final. Our three hurling teams lost to the eventual All-Ireland champions by a combined total of six points.

“There is not too many counties say that. We make no apologies for the spend. As I said, it all goes to the players. A lot of it is mandated in terms of gear and expenses.

“I think if you compare to other counties and show where they didn’t get to, it doesn’t compare too unfavourably at all.”

Meanwhile, Galway football manager Padraic Joyce said 2018 All-Star Ian Burke has rejoined the squad. The Corofin forward has not played for the county since the 2020 Connacht final.

NEW DEAL: Galway GAA President Paul Bellew. INPHO/Ben Brady

“He's in training at the minute, as are eight other fellas who are training since Thursday night. We'll let them train away.

“They're on trial basically until January 1 so we'll see where they're at. If they come up to the level and show a huge interest and a keenness to be there, we'll certainly look at them and add them to the squad.

“It's up to themselves, the ball is in their court. At the end of the day, I've never begged anyone to play for Galway. They either want to play or they don't. These lads have a chance to prove themselves if they want to play with Galway and contribute to the team that's there.”