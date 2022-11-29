Reenergised Chrissy McKaigue determined to drive on

Michael Murphy has finally revealed himself as mortal by calling time and the evergreen Lee Keegan has talked about pulling down the shutters. Chrissy McKaigue can’t help but hear all this and see something of himself in the details.

The Slaughtneil and Derry defender is a month older than Murphy. Keegan is three months younger than him. Inter-county football in this country is no place for old men and McKaigue admits that thoughts of retirement shadow him too.

“Every day. Every day. Every day. Of course it does. Are you good enough anymore? Do you have what it takes anymore? Do you have the motivation to go through another pre-season? Another league campaign?

“Things like that, and the day where I think to myself that that question is leaning towards ‘I can’t,’ that’s the day I will just pack it in. But at the minute I feel physically quite good. Mentally I feel re-energised.”

There’s no mystery as to the why.

McKaigue and Glen’s Conor Glass are only a month on from being named as All-Stars for 2022, the former’s performances for a Derry side that claimed an Ulster title and stretched every sinew to make it to an All-Ireland semi-final belying his 33 years.

His class has been evident throughout his career as a dual player with club and county and his commitment similarly clear to see in his insistence on living the life of an athlete 24/7 and 365 days of the calendar year.

Events on the pitch help too. He lauds the work done by Derry’s CEO Stephen Barker in terms of the Owenbeg centre of excellence and other areas while Rory Gallagher’s tenure as senior football manager has obviously reaped rich dividends.

Dig deeper and McKaigue has little difficulty in identifying promising buds among the club and school scenes. All boats are rising, and lord knows he endured enough dog days in the white and red jersey, so he’s not of a mind to disembark now.

“I must say that my appetite and hunger at the minute to keep playing for Derry for as long as I can has never been as strong as it is. Naturally that's coming off the end of a very good season, personally and collectively. I just think I'm so motivated currently because of the way Derry are going as a county.”

It’s not even like the project has reached anything like its zenith.

Falling short of promotion to Division 1 was a major disappointment, not least given their eleven-point haul, the All-Ireland loss to Galway was another source of some regret and there is a conviction that Derry could have bagged more than just the two All Stars.

Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty and Gareth McKinless are all name-checked in that regard but the goal remains the same for a side that, lest we forget, evicted Tyrone’s reigning All Ireland champions this year.

“We probably need to tweak a few things and what not, but our aspirations as a county is to try to replicate the men of 1993, to be one of those teams,” said McKaigue whose immediate sights are on an Ulster club hurling final against Antrim’s Dunloy this week.

Slaughtneil have hoarded 22 men’s senior titles between hurling and football, county and Ulster, in the space of the last ten years and McKaigue fairly skewers the suggestion that this well must run dry some time soon.

He had been a schoolteacher but one vocation was dropped for another in late July when he took on the role of Games Promotion Officer with his club and he is adamant that the image of Slaughtneil as an aging force is just misconception.

Skim through their ranks and you’ll spy Ruairi Ó Mianáin and Peter McCullough, both of them teenagers. Shane Cassidy and Jack Cassidy hardly break 40 between them. The U17 ranks are threatening to promote an even younger batch again.

“So we have quite an array of talent coming through to back up what we have and that is something the club are big on: developing people and players for the future. There’s a lot of players who have given a lot of service to Slaughtneil but you can’t stagnate and have the senior team going well and forget about underage.”

Is it any wonder he intends to play on?