Wexford defender Shaun Murphy announces intercounty retirement

Wexford defender Shaun Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, more than a decade after first lining out for the Model County
RETIRING: Shaun Murphy of Wexford in action against Dublin in the 2020 Allianz Hurling League at Croke Park. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 17:06
Cian Locke

Wexford defender Shaun Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, more than a decade after first lining out for the Model County.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman joined the Wexford senior squad for the 2012 National League campaign, and, later that year, he made his senior championship debut versus Offaly. 

He went on to become a key figure in the Wexford defence, with the highlight of his inter-county career being when Wexford defeated Kilkenny in the 2019 Leinster final.

Murphy also won seven senior hurling championships in Wexford with his club (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016), as well as the Leinster senior club hurling championship in 2015. He also claimed a Fitzgibbon Cup winners’ medal with Waterford Institute of Technology.

Bringing the curtain down on his inter-county career, Murphy said:

“After 11 years of hurling for Wexford, I think now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling.

“It has been a tough and frustrating 18 months with an ongoing injury and unfortunately I don't think I can give the energy and commitment required.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to wear the Purple and Gold and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.

“I would like to thank all the players and management teams over the years, many of who have now become lifelong friends.

“Thanks too to my family, my fiancée Leanne and my little boy Rían, who have given immense support and encouragement throughout the years.

“Finally, thanks to my club Oulart-The Ballagh, where it all started. I look forward to hopefully wearing the red and black for many more years.

“I would like to wish Wexford the very best of luck in 2023 and the future.”

