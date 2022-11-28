Club hurling semi set for day of World Cup final

At least one of the All-Ireland Club senior hurling semi-finals is set to go ahead on Sunday December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

A wedding in St Thomas’ on December 17 is expected to push the Galway winners’ last-four game against Ulster champions Dunloy or Slaughtneil to the following day.

Victories for Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks in their respective provincial finals this weekend would set up a repeat of their thrilling All-Ireland final last February.

As of now, there does not appear any appetite to delay the senior hurling semi-finals to January. The original dates for the senior football semi-finals had been the weekend of December 10/11 but have been moved to January 7/8. Instead, the Munster and Ulster finals are down for decision the weekend after next.

Both All-Ireland senior finals, as per the GAA’s 2022-23 master fixtures, were due to be played in Croke Park on January 15 but have since been pushed back a week.

Lining out for Fossa this past weekend in their 31st and 29th football games this year, the Clifford brothers David and Paudie could have two more before the year is out. Beat Kilmurry in the Munster Club JFC final on December 11 and their All-Ireland semi-final takes place a week later.

Meanwhile, both Leinster senior finals involving Kilmacud Crokes will go ahead in Croke Park as part of a double-header this Sunday despite dual player Brian Sheehy’s involvement in both games. The footballers’ clash with The Downs at 2.30pm followed by the hurlers’ meeting with Ballyhale Shamrocks at 4.30pm.

Crokes’ football boss Robbie Brennan had mentioned it was a matter for discussion between the club and the Leinster Council, while joint hurling manager Kieran Dowling described it as being a “very unfair” scenario on the player, who has been starting as a defender for his side and coming on a substitute for the footballers.

Dowling added: “So he’s going to have to do a (football) warm up, sit down, get cold, come on and play the last 10 or 15 minutes as he normally does, hopefully, and then come and warm up with us and go play a match. It doesn’t strike me as right. It’s not Des Foley in the 1960s and the Railway Cup – it’s 2022 and I don’t think that’s fair to Brian, personally.

“Look, all I want is Brian to be able to perform at his best, that’s all. I don’t think that’s unfair. If it was Loughmore-Castleiney or a Cork team, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”