Savage coming home for Kerry title defence

Jack Savage is to return home from Dubai for good at Christmas and will be available to the Kerry footballers in 2023.

The half-forward relocated to the Middle East at the beginning of September, and while he has since flown home for Kerins O’Rahilly’s county championship group game against Dingle, the club championship final against Templenoe, and last Sunday’s Munster semi-final, the expectation was this back-and-forth between Dubai and Strand Road would become far less frequent once the club campaign concluded and that he would watch the 2023 inter-county season from afar.