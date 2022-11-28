Media agenda against Kerry referees, claims report

The secretary of the Kerry referees committee has claimed there is an “agenda” within the local media in the criticism being directed at outside referees who take charge of hurling games in the county.

Kerry referees committee secretary Jer Lynch has said there is a hurling referees crisis in the Kingdom and foresees games being cancelled next year due to the unavailability of referees.

Only two hurling referees have been recruited since 2017, a number that is dwarfed by the five referees who have stepped away from officiating during that time.

The pool of Kerry hurling referees is so small that if either Kilmoyley, Lixnaw, or Causeway are playing Ballyduff, there are only two neutral referees available, one of whom works outside the county.

This shortage of match officials led to 10 referees from outside the county taking charge of Kerry hurling championship games this past year. Lynch said these referees are being criticised as part of an agenda by sections of the media.

“We are deeply indebted to the sacrifices these officials make. They are of the highest calibre and are professional in everything they do. There seems to be an agenda developing in some parts of the media which is becoming critical of these referees,” Lynch wrote in his report to annual convention.

“I can assure you that these referees come with the highest recommendations and are officiating at the highest levels in their respective counties.”

Kerry, along with Wexford, was front and centre in recent months for the abuse local referees had to endure and sideline flashpoints that led to games being abandoned.

An U11 hurling game at Abbeydorney in September was called off by the referee in charge due to persistent abuse from a mentor during the game - which was being played without scores being kept and under 'silent sideline' guidelines.

Later that month, an U15 football championship game between Kilcummin and Cordal was abandoned following a sideline altercation that resulted in hospital treatment for one mentor.

Lynch said clubs must take action with out-of-line club members.

“It must be mentioned and can’t be ignored the disgraceful scenes at an U11 match this year. In a game with no score being taken, games played just for fun with no competition, and played under silent sideline rules, how somebody could abuse a referee in the way that he did is beyond belief.

“It’s easy for people to say the C.C.C will let him off and they don’t do their job (which is 100% lies), but the truth is clubs must face reality and take action with these club members. We must all take responsibility for this, players, management teams, supporters, parents, and referees.

“The referees committee are proposing to meet the clubs and engage in conversation to see how we can improve the relationship between us all. We must all work together to rid our games of this culture.

“Our referees have had to endure a lot this year. More games than ever before, higher levels of abuse, and the spiralling cost of fuel has made things difficult for our officials. But yet they persevere.”