Moran off but Walsh stands tall for O'Rahilly's

Munster Club SFC semi-final

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-9 Éire Óg Ennis 1-8

Almost a year to the day and on the exact same field, David Moran hobbled out of the Kerry county final after only seven minutes.

It was an injury-enforced departure that Kerins O’Rahilly’s were unable to overcome. Their bid for a first county title in 19 years fell three points short against Austin Stacks.

Twenty-two minutes into Sunday's Munster club SFC semi-final, Moran made the walk to the same sideline. There was no hobbling on this occasion. His frustration, though, was on par, if not greater than 12 months ago.

A few minutes earlier, Moran had received a yellow card of the softest variety for an entanglement with Éire Óg centre-forward Ikem Ugwueru. When the pair crossed swords a second time, it was Ugwueru who fouled the Kerins O’Rahilly’s midfielder. But there was a reaction from Moran. Ugwueru promptly hit the floor. Referee Sean Lonergan promptly flashed a second yellow.

“I don’t know was that a yellow card,” manager William Harmon said of Moran’s second offence. “The referee obviously saw what he saw, but I thought it was a hand off.”

Although the first quarter had moved along at a brisk enough pace, it took the Kerry midfielder being dismissed for the game to really get motoring. And get right fiery too.

Shortly after the sending off, Jack Savage needlessly fouled Ugwueru. There was a danger of O'Rahilly’s losing the collective head such was their perceived injustice of the two yellows.

Settling his teammates and slowing the rushing blood was the other Strand Road totem still on the field. Of the eight championship games Strand Road had played prior to Sunday, Tommy Walsh missed five of them because of a knee injury.

The 34-year-old was reborn here. It was he who ended a 12-minute wait for a Kerins O’Rahilly’s score when splitting the posts four minutes after they were reduced to 14 men.

Three minutes further on again, the full-forward launched himself into the sky for a trademark fetch. It was a mark he comfortably converted to grow his own tally to 1-2 and his team’s lead to 1-4 to 0-3.

Walsh’s fisted goal, part of a lightning start that had the Kerry representatives four clear inside three minutes, was the first championship goal Ennis had conceded since falling to St Finbarr’s in the 2021 Munster semi-final last December.

Fast forward to four minutes from the finish. Points in swift succession from Gavin Cooney (free) and Ciarán Russell have Éire Óg back within the minimum and with enough momentum in their corner to finally make good on their numerical advantage and make amends for falling at this hurdle last year.

O'Rahilly’s goalkeeper Shane Foley went long with his restart following Russell’s point. The Strand Road men desperately needed to get hold of the ball and put a bit of space between themselves and the wall Ennis had them pinned up against.

Who was it that climbed highest to collect possession, claim the mark, and stall the Éire Óg comeback but Walsh again.

Two minutes later, it was 14 versus 14. Corner-forward Mark McInerney was shown a second yellow for his tackle on four-point contributor Jack Savage.

The latter, rather inexplicably, then kicked the resultant free backwards and straight into the hands of Éire Óg’s Cooney. He in turn fed sub Philip Talty but his levelling effort was blocked by corner-back Darragh McElligott.

Despite not scoring beyond the 47th minute, when Gavin O’Brien kicked his second, the Tralee men held on. Their reward is a first Munster final appearance in 13 years against Newcastle West.

Éire Óg went back up the road weighed with regret. They’ll not need telling how big an opportunity this was to become the first Clare team to beat Kerry opposition in this competition since 2009, and not just because they spent 36 minutes of it with a man extra. They kicked nine wides and dropped three more short. This wastefulness ultimately proved their downfall.

After Cooney and McInerney (mark) landed three without reply to almost cancel out their opponents’ bright start, Éire Óg went scoreless between the 11th minute and half hour mark. This barren spell wasn’t for the want of chances.

Einne O’Connor’s 36th minute goal was the first slice taken out of a then five-point Kerins O’Rahilly’s advantage. Crucially, though, they could not get level.

Putting the tin hat on this wasted opportunity was the subbed off Niall McMahon receiving an injury-time red card for running out onto the field and challenging Jack Savage. Savage, fellow Dubai resident Cormac Coffey, and New York’s Gavin O’Brien will enjoy their flights back this week.

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahilly’s: T Walsh (1-2, 0-1 mark); J Savage (0-4, 0-2 frees); G O’Brien (0-2); C Coffey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Éire Óg Ennis: G Cooney (0-5, 0-3 frees); E O’Connor (1-0); C Russell, M McInerney (0-1 mark), P Talty (0-1 each).

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S: S Foley; R O’Callaghan, C Coffey, D McElligott; C Barrett, K Mullins, P Neenan; D Moran, G O’Brien; G Savage, J Savage, T Hoare; C Hayes, T Walsh, BJ Keane.

Subs: B Hanafin for G Savage (39); R Carroll for Barrett (49); D O’Sullivan for Hoare (58).

ÉIRE OG ENNIS: S Daniels; R Lanigan, A Fitzgerald, M Doherty; C Russell, A McGrath, E O’Connor; D O’Neill, D McNamara; O Cahill, I Ugwueru, N McMahon; M McInerney, G Cooney, J Collins.

Subs: D Reidy for McMahon (37); P Talty for Cahill (40); C O’Halloran for Lanigan (48); D D’Auria for Collins (62).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).