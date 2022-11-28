'It was set up for a shock' - O'Rourke pleased to get over the line at crucial semi stage 

GLEN 1-10 CARGIN 0-8

WHAT most neutrals expected and wanted, has come to pass; All-Ireland champions Kilcoo will face Glen of Derry in the Ulster club final.

That’s not to say that the path of either to this point had been straightforward. You have to bear in mind that a few clubs in Down have been able to closely monitor Kilcoo’s habits and strengths over a decade and Clonduff and Warrenpoint both had them in a state of frenzy this year.

But on Saturday night, all their cuteness and acquired knowledge of the Ulster terrain counted against a game, but ultimately very green Enniskillen Gaels.

By Sunday, Cargin stood in the way of Glen.

The odds offered were causing puzzlement around that area of mid-Ulster where both clubs are based.

“From my experience before semi-finals there's no point looking at a final before you get over the semi-final,” said Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke.

“It was set up [for a shock], you looked at the odds before the game, it was so lopsided in our favour and there was a lot of talk about a Glen-Kilcoo final and it's always difficult to shield players away from that.

“We were in the battle there and delighted the boys showed brilliant character to come through it.” After watching Enniskillen Gaels struggle so badly against the wind in the first half the night before, Cargin elected to go against the wind for the first half of this game.

The thinking was, you have to make the elements work in your favour and Cargin’s approach was to eat the clock, limit the opponent’s time in possession, and get to the break within touching distance.

And they achieved that in some style. At the break, they were only 0-5 to 0-4 down. All the Cargin scores came from the dead ball and Glen had passed up a goalscoring chance that had landed with marauding full-back Ryan Dougan, but they were all set all the same.

“I know rightly people wouldn’t have turned on their TV today because they felt it would be a kicking in match, but they probably turned it on at half time,” said Cargin manager Ronan Devlin.

“And at half-time, we thought we were going to win it. We fully expected to win it, we just didn’t get our hands on the ball enough.” Glen were guilty of passing up too much. In the first half they had 12 scoring opportunities and scored less than half of them. But they played the percentages game in the second half wonderfully.

After a foul on Ethan Doherty, Danny Tallon opened up a two point gap at the start of the second half. A goal chance then fell to Alex Doherty but he dragged wide on the near post instead of troubling John McNabb in the Cargin goals.

A Sean O’Neill block as Tallon was taking a shot on 40 minutes felt like a momentum shifter, especially as the turnover was transferred downfield to Pat Shivers to score a mark.

But Glen never panicked. They just got on with converting some hard-won frees, towering midfielder Emmett Bradley finding his range with two critical efforts in the 57th and 59th minutes to push the lead out to three points.

Paul McCann pulled it back to two, but from the next kickout Cargin forced a turnover. Michael McCann had possession but when he went to hold off an opponent, his hand was too high. Referee Kieran Eannetta made the right choice to penalise the infraction, but at the same time it had the appearance of an innocent mistake.

From that moment on, Cargin could not gain possession as Glen played a patient game, working the loops and with free men behind the play.

The final passage of play was a diligent bit of Conor Glass play along the sideline, a scorching run and pass from Conleth McGuckian to substitute Stevie O’Hara, who was upended by onrushing goalkeeper McNabb. Penalty.

Up stepped Danny Tallon to drill low to the bottom left corner. It might have meant little at the time only to put a gloss on a glitchy performance.

But semi-finals are for one thing only.

Scorers for Cargin: T McCann (0-2f), P Shivers (0-2, 1m, 1f), K O’Boyle (0-1)m C Bradley (0-1), J McNabb (0-1f), G McCann (0-1)

Scorers for Glen: D Tallon (1-4, 1m, 2f, 1-0 pen), E Bradley (0-2f), C Glass (0-2), A Doherty (0-1), M Warnock (0-1)

CARGIN: J McNabb; K O’Boyle, K McShane, C Donnelly; J Crozier, J Laverty, S O’Neill; J Carron, G McCann; M Kelly, J Gribbin, P McCann; M McCann, P Shivers, T McCann

Subs: C Bradley for G McCann (47m), R Gribbin for Crozier, K Close for J Gribbin (both 56m), E Quinn for G McCann (60m)

GLEN: C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass, Emmett Bradley; E Doherty, J Doherty, C Convery; A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian

Subs: A McGonigle for E Mulholland (10m), S O’Hara for Convery (34m), C McCabe for McGonigle (49m)

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)