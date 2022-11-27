Conor Cooney: No 'magic formula' to St. Thomas' success

Heading down the home straight, Loughrea hit the front with a Darren Shaughnessy score. A minute later St Thomas’ were awarded a free on the halfway line and it fell to captain Conor Cooney, looking to lead them to a fifth successive Galway senior title, to strike an equaliser.

He nailed it. Shortly after he was presented with another pressure free from the opposite side, further out. He scored once again and the champions never looked back, eventually securing a one-point victory.

What was going through his head at the time? Only one thing.

“Put it over the bar!” he says with a smile.

“The same thing, try to relax and strike it the same way you would if you were at home. There were other lads putting in outstanding scores from play. Luckily, they went over.”

The centre forward has been there for all seven of their final victories. He is quick to credit manager Kenneth Burke as well as former Laois hurler Tommy Fitzgerald for the continued surge.

“I don’t think there is any magic formula. We have an excellent core of players, younger guys come in and drive it on. We are fortunate with the backroom team we have.

“When Kenneth stepped in, we were after winning three in a row. I think a lot of people thought the only way was down, but they have driven it on again. They have challenged us and forced us to look at our game and how we play.

“Tommy Fitzgerald got involved as well and I couldn’t speak highly enough of him. Just the way he looks at the game, the analysis and the way he gets points across.”

Onwards to the final four of the All-Ireland. 2022 started with that dramatic late loss against Ballyhale Shamrocks in the semi-final. A suck punch that still stings but not something they are letting weigh them down.

“We were right there and lost the game. It was a massive disappointment. We just have to put it behind us and drive on.

“We knew we could be there or there abouts again. We just put the heads down, worked hard and improved as the year went on. It is a great achievement.

“We just look to next game, what can we do next. No looking back.”