Tallon penalty seals victory as Glen book Ulster final spot

Glen were able to profit from some unnecessary Cargin fouls to edge home with frees from Danny Tallon and Emmett Bradley, before Tallon sealed it with a penalty.
Tallon penalty seals victory as Glen book Ulster final spot

SEALED: Danny Tallon of Glen Watty Graham's scores his side's first goal, from a penalty, past Erin's Own Cargin goalkeeper John McNabb in the final minute. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 15:05
Declan Bogue

CARGIN: 0-8 GLEN: 1-10 

THE most tense of mid-Ulster derbies ended with Derry’s Glen booking their place in the Ulster final for a much-anticipated meeting with Kilcoo.

With the breeze a critical factor once you get into the tail end of November, Cargin came with a plan to eat the minutes while they held the ball and played around the fringes, only taking the ball past the defence if they had a clear chance to.

They managed to rustle up four first half scores from the dead ball, the highlight being goalkeeper John McNabb coming upfield to belt one over from 45 metres.

In contrast, Glen struggled to capitalise on the wind advantage and while they went in at the break 0-5 to 0-4 up, they also were guilty of six wides.

The second half was characterised by nervy play from both sides, although two scores from play from substitute Ciaran Bradley and a spectacular Kevin O’Boyle effort felt like the momentum was going the way of the Antrim men.

However, Glen were able to profit from some unnecessary Cargin fouls to edge home with frees from Danny Tallon and Emmett Bradley, before Tallon sealed it with a penalty.

Scorers for Cargin: T McCann (0-2f), P Shivers (0-2, 1m, 1f), K O’Boyle (0-1)m C Bradley (0-1), J McNabb (0-1f), G McCann (0-1) 

Scorers for Glen: D Tallon (1-4, 1m, 2f, 1-0 pen), E Bradley (0-2f), C Glass (0-2), A Doherty (0-1), M Warnock (0-1) 

CARGIN: J McNabb; K O’Boyle, K McShane, C Donnelly; J Crozier, J Laverty, S O’Neill; J Carron, G McCann; M Kelly, J Gribbin, P McCann; M McCann, P Shivers, T McCann Subs: C Bradley for G McCann (47m), R Gribbin for Crozier, K Close for J Gribbin (both 56m), E Quinn for G McCann (60m) 

GLEN: C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass, Emmett Bradley; E Doherty, J Doherty, C Convery; A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian Subs: A McGonigle for E Mulholland (10m), S O’Hara for Convery (34m), C McCabe for McGonigle (49m) 

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)

More in this section

Eoin Hurley celebrates during the game 27/11/2022 Rigter goal stuns Clonmel as Newcastle West book final place
TJ Reid 27/11/2022 Ballyhale overcome sluggish start to defeat Naas and reach Leinster final
14-man Kerins O'Rahilly's edge tetchy Munster club semi-final 14-man Kerins O'Rahilly's edge tetchy Munster club semi-final
<p>Naomh Aban's Lydia Ni Dhonnacha. Pic: Patrick Browne</p>

Naomh Abán battle past Castleblayney challenge to reach All-Ireland junior decider

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s