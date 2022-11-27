Tallon penalty seals victory as Glen book Ulster final spot

CARGIN: 0-8 GLEN: 1-10

THE most tense of mid-Ulster derbies ended with Derry’s Glen booking their place in the Ulster final for a much-anticipated meeting with Kilcoo.

With the breeze a critical factor once you get into the tail end of November, Cargin came with a plan to eat the minutes while they held the ball and played around the fringes, only taking the ball past the defence if they had a clear chance to.

They managed to rustle up four first half scores from the dead ball, the highlight being goalkeeper John McNabb coming upfield to belt one over from 45 metres.

In contrast, Glen struggled to capitalise on the wind advantage and while they went in at the break 0-5 to 0-4 up, they also were guilty of six wides.

The second half was characterised by nervy play from both sides, although two scores from play from substitute Ciaran Bradley and a spectacular Kevin O’Boyle effort felt like the momentum was going the way of the Antrim men.

However, Glen were able to profit from some unnecessary Cargin fouls to edge home with frees from Danny Tallon and Emmett Bradley, before Tallon sealed it with a penalty.

Scorers for Cargin: T McCann (0-2f), P Shivers (0-2, 1m, 1f), K O’Boyle (0-1)m C Bradley (0-1), J McNabb (0-1f), G McCann (0-1)

Scorers for Glen: D Tallon (1-4, 1m, 2f, 1-0 pen), E Bradley (0-2f), C Glass (0-2), A Doherty (0-1), M Warnock (0-1)

CARGIN: J McNabb; K O’Boyle, K McShane, C Donnelly; J Crozier, J Laverty, S O’Neill; J Carron, G McCann; M Kelly, J Gribbin, P McCann; M McCann, P Shivers, T McCann Subs: C Bradley for G McCann (47m), R Gribbin for Crozier, K Close for J Gribbin (both 56m), E Quinn for G McCann (60m)

GLEN: C Bradley; C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flannagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland; C Glass, Emmett Bradley; E Doherty, J Doherty, C Convery; A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian Subs: A McGonigle for E Mulholland (10m), S O’Hara for Convery (34m), C McCabe for McGonigle (49m)

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)