Ladies Football: Ballymacabry find All-Ireland champions too hot to handle

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final: Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) 2-10 Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 0-2

MUNSTER champions Ballymacarbry found the step up to challenging the All-Ireland champions too much to handle in Dungarvan as Kilkerrin/Clonberne booked their spot in Croke Park for the All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

Chloe Miskell and Ailish Morrissey got the goals for Willie Ward’s charges as they gradually, and efficiently, pulled clear in difficult weather conditions.

Ballymacarbry weren’t without chances and fluffed a couple of major opportunities along with two wides. But what will hurt manager Mike Guiry and his team more is how they allowed themselves get overturned very easily on too many occasions.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne gradually used the elements well in the first half as they opened through a Miskell point on seven minutes. It was quickly followed by Louise Ward making it 0-2 to 0-0 as the reigning title holders made full use of their experience.

Beforehand, the first chance came when Miskell forced a stop from Lauren Fitzpatrick. The Galway outfit continued building their lead as Morrissey, Olivia Divilly and Ward again but five between them by 18 minutes.

However, the half’s critical moment came on 27 minutes as Ward challenged Ballymacarbry’s defence and won a free.

With advantage, a pot shot wasn’t held up Fitzpatrick and Miskell reacted quickest to get the goal securing a 1-5 to 0-0 interval lead. Ballymacarbry finally scored through substitute Maeve Ryan inside 30 seconds of the restart but Morrissey and Nicola War pushed the visitors 1-7 to 0-1 clear.

Ryan pointed again before Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s defining score as Miskell fed Morrissey who finished into the top corner of the net. Divilly, Hannah Noone and Morrissey added further points to give the title holders a 2-10 to 0-2 win as they remain unbeaten since the 2019 All-Ireland final.

Scorers for Kilkerrin/Clonberne: A Morrissey (1-3), C Miskell (1-1), L Ward, O Divilly (frees) (0-2 each), N Ward, H Noone (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: Maeve Ryan 0-2.

KILKERRIN/CLONBERNE: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Gannon; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, A Morrissey.

Subs: N Divilly for Gannon (44), M Flanagan for Mee (49), S Fahy for Miskell (49), C Boyle for E Noone (57), Á Shaughnessy for O Divilly (59).

BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; B McMaugh, KA Hogan; A Wall, Michelle Ryan, A Barron; S Kenrick, S Hallinan, C Walsh.

Subs: Maeve Ryan for A Barron (ht), M Boyce for Michelle Ryan (41), E Cooney for Hallinan (46), O Barron for Kenrick (49), A Dalton for Walsh (57).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)