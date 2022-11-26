Crunching the numbers on GAA's insatiable appetite for data analysis

The very first slide in JC O’Shea’s presentation featured a quote from Pat Spillane. Somewhat of a surprise given a seminar like this is the sort of thing Templenoe’s finest would regard as his worst nightmare.

O’Shea was one of several speakers at the GAA Performance analysis community of practice day last week at SETU in Carlow. Since 2019, he has filled this role for the Kerry footballers. It was one of his fellow county man’s most infamous lines that he was responding to: “Paralysis by analysis.” A common refrain, the spoofers and bluffers are taking over and it is harming the sport.

O’Shea’s response? “Football is a scientific game.” Not his phrase, one plucked from Dick Fitzgerald’s legendary GAA coaching book, published in 1914.

True then, even more so now. The modern game is constantly parsed with forensic tools. A long time ago the battle lines were drawn. On one side, ordinary Jack stood proud, happy to observe what happens without every wondering how or why. Opposing him was the number-cruncher who yearned for a higher plain of comprehension.

The thirst for more analysis and better understanding was such that the association was compelled to create a pathway to satisfy it. There are first-rate accreditation programs and extensive guides for good practice. In GAA inter-county circles, they share access to match footage on a Google Drive and contribute enthusiastically in WhatsApp groups. As a result, there are few secrets.

There were no Jacks travelling to Carlow in search of magic beans. Almost every elite county and several clubs had representation in the room. What they brought home were one or two applicable nuggets. How to improve workflow and make the gig easier, that bit more efficient.

For example, the Limerick hurlers use GoPros for tactical cameras now. With newer versions, there is an attachable wide-angle mod that allows for a 4K clear full pitch view in every GAA stadium nationwide.

Previously they used two cameras mounted on a tripod, one looking left, the other right. Add in the high-behind at each goal and it meant four separate videos, four separate sizeable files. They have installed IP Cameras on tripods in the Gaelic Grounds to allow for an immediate transfer of data to Nacsport. Injured players stay involved by operating the camera; this year Brian O’Grady and Barry Murphy were responsible.

Westmeath’s Tomas Mount explained how they circumvented HUDL costs by sharing clips with players through a Drive instead. The day was riddled with similar useful info, without ever coming within a mile of revealing any state secrets.

Back to the wider point. How important is performance analysis in the GAA? Is it actually helping?

Former Westmeath boss and recent Tailteann Cup winner Jack Cooney certainly believes so. The GAA’s National Player Development Lead was presenting alongside Mount and started by pointing to his analyst and illuminating his value.

“What I really wanted the performance analysis to do was create a learning environment and allow us evolve over four years. Tomas is invaluable to us. Invaluable. He is more important than me. I swear to god.” What does he use it for?

“Create a positive environment. We never singled out an individual player in video analysis. The only time I did was when I felt a player was a bit down and going through a bad patch, I’d show something really positive of that player and build him up. Sometimes you have to go searching for that but is important to realise you are dealing with people here.”

Herein lies the key. It is not the analysis but how teams use it. Cooney built a buoyant machine and harnessed data to charge it.

“Tomás would regularly send me stuff at 4am. I wouldn’t be up to read it. He’d be up to send it. I made sure every player knew that. I made sure the players knew the work Tomás was putting in to make us better.”

After Limerick and Ballygunner’s All-Ireland triumph, analyst Sean O’Donnell has attracted a burgeoning reputation despite little public utterings or media engagement. The man crunching numbers for the green machine explained how they are using analysis and analytics top to bottom.

O’Donnell works with Paul Kinnerk in the Limerick academy, for both hurling and football. By tracking performance indicators from the age of 14 on, they are forging consistent principles of play throughout the county. Every single player is familiar with the terminology used and key targets.

Delve deeper. O’Donnell is moving beyond the play and analysing coach performance. Everyone knows how the relationship often unfolds. An eager trainer takes an underage crop and stays with them all the way. If they are successful, he is heralded as a genius. Fallow campaigns see coaches discarded. Did the coach actually improve them or was it merely a golden group? What of a less talented side that made huge developments without silverware?

Limerick are measuring the improvement in players and the impact of coaches. Everything, from small-sided games to competitive matches, skill tests and decision-making indicators, is coded. Players are assigned numbered training gear rather than bibs to make it easier to track.

At the top end, O’Donnell is a major contributor too. During Covid, this worth was crystal clear. As well as categorising all their legacy data and timestamping everything, on the field Limerick took advantage of the water breaks. The tactic boards were just the tip of the iceberg.

Each fixture was broken down by quarter. Using their performance norms, at every interval small targets were reset and objectives reaffirmed. If a player’s showing was substandard it was communicated to coaches.

Interestingly, even after water breaks were scrapped, Limerick continued to regard the game in quarters.

The reality is that if anyone is seriously wondering how important performance analysis is and if the sport is improved as a result, they probably don’t understand it. It is about information. Plainly, a tool. How it is translated after it is collected is another matter entirely.

In the hands of leading figures, like O’Donnell and Limerick, it is a crucial ingredient in the recipe for success.

Spillane was right: they have certainly infiltrated the game.

Recording every single inch.