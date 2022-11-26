Home is where the heart is for Éire Óg's Ciarán Russell

But for a change of plans, Ciarán Russell would be lining out for Kilmacud Crokes in next week’s Leinster club championship final and not his native Éire Óg Ennis in Sunday’s Munster semi-final.

Towards the end of the last decade, Garda Russell found himself stationed in Dún Laoghaire on Dublin’s southside. A committed clubman, he commuted back and forth across the country to line out for Éire Óg in the Clare championship.

All the driving, as you’d expect though, began to take its toll.

Ahead of the 2019 season, himself and his then partner, now wife, Amy, decided they were going to settle in Dublin for at least a couple of years and so a transfer request was put in to join Kilmacud Crokes.

The Clare footballer quickly established himself as a first-team regular in a defence that was also welcoming the returning Rory O’Carroll. The knockout stages of the championship Crokes comfortably reached.

But there was to be no dream finale to his debut season with the Stillorgan side. Instead, his adopted club were on the receiving end of the championship’s shock result. Thomas Davis, in reaching their first Dublin final in 28 years, dumped Crokes out at the semi-final juncture.

The 2-12 to 1-10 defeat was to prove Russell’s last game in purple and gold. And he knew it was going to be so at the time.

During the 2019 season, himself and Amy learned they were expecting their first child. The decision was made to head back west when the baby arrived, to be close to their respective families and the support network they’d provide.

“Yeah, I could have been,” replies Russell when it's put to him that had their Dublin stay not been shorter than intended, he’d be chasing provincial glory with Crokes and not Ennis.

“But I wouldn’t change any of it. I am delighted to be playing in Munster with my own club. Leaving Eire Óg to join Kilmacud was not something I did lightly.

“I probably travelled up and down the road just as much after I transferred because I used to head home to watch the lads in their games. I remember after one of their wins, I said to myself, I am going to miss out on a championship here because they look so good. But unfortunately, they were beaten in the quarters.

“It was strange watching them. I had a contingent from home then that used to come up and watch me in the Dublin championship. It was a fun time with Crokes, but I am delighted to be back home.”

TIME AWAY: Ciaran Russell during his Kilmacud Crokes tenure. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Despite the family’s relocation back to Ennis, Russell continued to be stationed in Dublin up until earlier this year when he got a transfer to Mayorstone Park in Limerick city. He doesn’t know himself now that his commute has been cut from over two and a half hours to 20-odd minutes.

“Spending so much time in the car was definitely leading to small niggly injuries in the back and hamstring,” says the 30-year-old Clare centre-back.

“With the amount of time that goes into club and inter-county nowadays, the less time I am in the car, the more time I can spend with my family outside of matches and training.” There’s been a lot of training and matches this year. There still are.

Russell was a key member of Colm Collins’ team that reached the last eight in the race for Sam. Once inter-county was done for the year, there were dual demands with Éire Óg. Both their hurling and football teams reached the concluding day of action in Clare. Late heartbreak for the hurlers, whereas the footballers filled the county cup for the second year running. Russell was one of seven players to start both finals.

St Finbarr’s sent them packing at the semi-final stage in Munster this time last year. They’re determined to go at least one better on this occasion, even if they have to travel to the Kingdom to face Kerry opposition.

“I believe we are better than last year. But we have had a lot of changes. Our goalkeeper Nathan Murray went to Canada. Our centre-back Conall Ó hAiniféin did his cruciate. David Reidy, Liam Corry and a few more decided they were going to concentrate on the hurling this year. They came back in with us before the county final and have been with us for the last few weeks, which is great. That has given us good strength and depth again. I think we are better equipped this year to deal with teams in Munster than we were last year.

“Over the last couple of years, we have made great strides in both codes. You can see that up around the club, it has brought everyone together. It has brought more kids in the door. The academy is flying it. That’s what it is all about, giving the young lads a couple of teams to get behind.”

Sunday, in Tralee, offers another opportunity to keep the young lads inspired and keep themselves in the hunt for further silverware.