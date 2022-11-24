Big blow for Mayo as Geelong confirm Oisin Mullin's move 

The former Young Player of the Year will join Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor at the Cats.
MAN AT WORK: Oisin Mullin of Mayo is head for the AFL. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 23:50
Maurice Brosnan

AFL club Geelong have confirmed Mayo star Oisin Mullin will join as a category B rookie ahead of the 2023 season.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year first committed to the club in November 2021 before changing his mind and opting to stay in Ireland. Geelong, through Head of List Management Andrew Mackie and Recruiting Manager Stephen Wells, remained in contact with the 22-year-old through the year and confirmed today he is now set to make the move.

It is a considerable blow to new Mayo boss Kevin McStay who will be without the defender for the foreseeable future.

Mullin will join Irish players and Premiership champions Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor at club. Mayo’s Rachel Kearns also plays for their AFLW outfit.


“As a Club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season,” said Head of List Management Andrew Mackie.

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.” 

On social media, Mayo GAA confirmed the news and wished him well.

“We at Mayo GAA want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavour and thank you for all the memories. Oisin debut with Mayo on the 25th January 2020 in the NFL against Donegal. Thank you Oisin.” 

Elsewhere, Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce has nominated for the 2022 National Draft after he was delisted by St Kilda at the end of the season. The draft kicks off on Monday, November 28.

