Mike McGurn: GAA ignoring counties flouting ban

Leading strength and conditioning coach Mike McGurn claims the GAA have not stood up to counties breaking the inter-county training ban.

As senior sides are officially permitted to return to collective non-gym sessions on Thursday ahead of the 2023 season, McGurn says the rule has been floated by many.

McGurn, who has prepared the likes of Armagh, Down, the Ireland’s International Rules panel as well as the Ireland rugby squad and currently works as lead S&C coach in Queen’s University, bemoans the impact it has had on third level players.

Brought forward by two weeks from last year’s December 8 commencement, today’s start date gives counties six weeks to get ready ahead of January’s pre-season competitions. McGurn agrees with that length of preparation but says managers have had their players back in training for several weeks.

“You can go back to September with some of the counties,” he insists. “If the counties were adhering to the training break, the six-week run-in would be perfect but it’s not even worth talking about when they are doing what they are doing.

“Most have been back six or seven weeks already. The GAA needs to grow a set of balls and sort that out first of all. Secondly, they need to sort out third level education football and either back the colleges and universities or pull it because at this time of year third level players are being pulled left, right, and centre.

“The six-week run-in to the pre-season competitions is a good timeframe but county managers are pissing all over the players. Nobody in the GAA has the balls to deal with them and I don’t care saying it like that.”

From next year, the minimum number of games it will take a team to win the Sam Maguire Cup will increase from five to eight and the maximum jumps from seven to 11 in a competition that runs over 17 weekends.

McGurn thinks the latter gauntlet is doable so long as managers are sensible, but he has his doubts in that regard.

“Looking at it from a player’s point of view, they will love that many matches. They just want games but the caveat is what you do between them. If you’re going through the league and hammering the players the week of games, that’s going to haunt you come championship time. It’s what I call an energy leak when you want to be keeping energy for the championship. The ideal situation in the spring is play league, recover, play league, recover.

“Playing 10 or 11 games in the championship now would be a fantastic run to win an All-Ireland if you can manage the load in between. Obviously, I don’t know how teams manage it, though. I get the sense many still take the approach ‘okay, we’ll train hard this week and train harder the week after and then again after that’. That’s not managing the load, that’s pot luck.

“In such a short space of time, the increase in the number of championship games wouldn’t be a problem if the coaches are smarter in between them. It should cut down the ratio of training to matches. Well, it will for the smart managers who will realise fresher players means better performances. But for those whose template is to train Monday through to Thursday or Friday, then there are going to be problems down the line.”