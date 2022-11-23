Corn Uí Mhuirí: Colaiste Na Sceilge power past Colaiste Choilm

Corn Uí Mhuirí Group C

COLAISTE NA SCEILGE 4-19 COLAISTE CHOILM BALLINCOLLIG 0-8

Colaiste Na Sceilge recovered from their late loss to St Brendan's Killarney in Round 1 of the Corn Uí Mhuirí Group Stages with a powerful 23-point victory over a Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig side who struggled with their power and pace on the day.

Played in a mix of sunshine and heavy showers in Killarney, Na Sceilge registered 1-5 without reply in the opening 10 minutes with Emmet Daly getting their first goal in the seventh minute. Pete Kelly and captain Colm Quigley registered Ballincollig’s only two scores in the first period as Oisín Breen got Na Sceilge’s second goal in the 14th minute.

Full-forward Ian O’Sullivan was very accurate in the first period for the South Kerry school scoring seven of their points as they led by 2-12 to 0-2 at the break. The second half was fairly processional even if David and Fintan O’Leary managed to add their names to the scoresheet for Colaiste Choilm. The South Kerry school scored two further goals in the final 10 minutes to really illustrate their dominance on the day.

Emmet Daly got a second goal for himself in the 53rd minute which could have been a third after Ballincollig goalkeeper Charlie Murphy had parried a previous effort from Daly over the bar five minutes earlier. Daly still finished with 2-3, however. Substitute Kieran Corcoran scored off the bench for the second game-in-a-row after 58 minutes as Ian O’Sullivan finished with 0-8 (4f) for the victors.

With the result of the Mercy Mounthawk v St Brendans game in this Group, it now effectively is a shootout between Na Sceilge and Mounthawk in Round 3 of the Group Stages in two weeks time to see who will be joining the Sem in the quarter-finals post-Christmas.

Scorers for Colaiste Na Sceilge: E Daly (2-3, 1f), I O’Sullivan (0-8, 4f), O Breen (1-1), K O’Shea (0-4, 2f), K Corcoran (1-0), J Clifford, B O’Donoghue and S Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Colaiste Choilm: P Kelly (0-3), D O’Leary and F O’Leary (0-2 each) and C Quigley (0-1).

COLAISTE NA SCEILGE: A Galvin (Reenard); B O’Sullivan (do), P Mangan (Dromid Pearses), Z Fayen (Sneem/Derrynane); O O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore), S Kennedy (Skellig Rangers), K O’Donnell (St Michaels/Foilmore); A Coffey (St Marys), M Lynch (Valentia); K O’Shea (St Marys), O Breen (Sneem/Derrynane), J Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore); D Reardon (Skellig Rangers), I O’Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore), E Daly (Valentia).

Subs: B O’Donoghue (St Marys) for D Reardon and K Corcoran for O O’Sullivan (both H/T), S O’Driscoll (Renard) for M Lynch (45), F O’Sullivan (Renard) for O Breen and C Andrews (Waterville) for K O’Donnell (both 55).

COLAISTE CHOILM: C Murphy (Ballincollig); S Hughes (Canovee), T McGrath (Valley Rovers), B Dore (Ballincollig); L Harris (do), D Keane (Inniscarra), E Horgan (Éire Óg); C Malone (do), J Galvin (do); C Quigley (do), P Kelly (Ballincollig), D O’Leary (do); F O’Leary (Éire Óg), E Dwyer (Ballincollig), S O’Neill (do).

Subs: C Buckley (Ballincollig) for J Galvin (43), C O’Donoghue (Ballinora) for E Dwyer (inj, 46), R Lehane (Canovee) for S Hughes (inj, 55).

REFEREE: M Hickey (Milltown/Castlemaine).