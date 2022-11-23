Corn Uí Mhuirí: Spioraid Naoimh guarantee knock out berth with comprehensive win over Chríost Rí

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh 2-13 Coláiste Chríost Rí 0-6

A third straight TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí victory for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today guarantees them their place in the knockout stages. Having returned to the competition for the first time since 2011, they top Group 4 following this comprehensive victory.

Coláiste Chríost Rí, meanwhile, have a game in hand, but they also await the result of the second game in the 4G this afternoon between HHS Bandon and CBS HS Clonmel.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh had the better performers in this Cork derby tie, Robert Quirke’s goal - the pass which came from Gary Holland - nine minutes into the second-half put them 1-11 to 0-3 clear. Odhran Foley’s solo effort from close range in the 60th minute secured his side's second goal to yield a 13-point win.

While Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh also had a few other goal opportunities that didn’t go their way, the result was built around a solid defensive structure headed up by Daragh O’Donovan and Mark O’Brien.

They took a commanding lead at the interval, 0-10 to 0-2, mainly through points from Adam O’Sullivan (3), Kevin Werner (2) and Gary Holland (2).

There was cause for hope when, turning to play with the wind, Artjmos pointed for Coláiste Chríost Rí, but they were too reliant on the boot of free-taker Rory Hogan for scores.

Scorers for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh: R Quirke (1-2), A O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-1 free), O Foley (1-0), G Holland (0-3), K Werner (0-2), M O’Brien and M O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Hogan (0-4 frees), C Molloy and A Petrov (0-1 each).

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); D Byrne (Ballinora), J Byrne (Ballinora, Capt), C Dineen (Inniscarra); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), M O’Connor (Éire Óg); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), A Laverty (Ballinora); K Werner (Ballinora), G Holland (Bishopstown), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: B Cahill (Bishopstown) for K Werner (40), S Connolly (Inniscarra) for A Laverty (53), D O’Brien (Inniscarra) for A O’Sullivan (60).

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: A O’Brien-Towler (Nemo Rangers); F McGorry (Nemo Rangers), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (St Nick’s); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua, Capt), B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s); R O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers); T Morgan (Ballincollig), R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua); A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), B Clancy Byrne (St Nick’s), C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Kennedy (St Finbarr’s) for B Clancy Byrne (42), A Connolly (Ballygarvan) for B Heffernan (54), S Doolan (St Finbarr’s) for R Deasy (56), J Buckley (Nemo Rangers) for C O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).