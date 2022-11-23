Corn Uí Mhuirí: Spioraid Naoimh guarantee knock out berth with comprehensive win over Chríost Rí

Coláiste Chríost Rí, meanwhile, have a game in hand, but they also await the result of the second game in the 4G this afternoon between HHS Bandon and CBS HS Clonmel.
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Spioraid Naoimh guarantee knock out berth with comprehensive win over Chríost Rí

IMPRESSIVE DISPLAY: Adam Laverty, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh holding off Theo Morgan, Colaiste Chriost Ri during their Corn Uí Mhuirí Munster Post Primary Schools SFC match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: Dan Linehan

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 14:50
Therese O’Callaghan

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh 2-13 Coláiste Chríost Rí 0-6 

A third straight TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí victory for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh today guarantees them their place in the knockout stages. Having returned to the competition for the first time since 2011, they top Group 4 following this comprehensive victory.

Coláiste Chríost Rí, meanwhile, have a game in hand, but they also await the result of the second game in the 4G this afternoon between HHS Bandon and CBS HS Clonmel.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh had the better performers in this Cork derby tie, Robert Quirke’s goal - the pass which came from Gary Holland - nine minutes into the second-half put them 1-11 to 0-3 clear. Odhran Foley’s solo effort from close range in the 60th minute secured his side's second goal to yield a 13-point win.

While Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh also had a few other goal opportunities that didn’t go their way, the result was built around a solid defensive structure headed up by Daragh O’Donovan and Mark O’Brien.

They took a commanding lead at the interval, 0-10 to 0-2, mainly through points from Adam O’Sullivan (3), Kevin Werner (2) and Gary Holland (2).

There was cause for hope when, turning to play with the wind, Artjmos pointed for Coláiste Chríost Rí, but they were too reliant on the boot of free-taker Rory Hogan for scores.

Scorers for Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh: R Quirke (1-2), A O’Sullivan (0-4, 0-1 free), O Foley (1-0), G Holland (0-3), K Werner (0-2), M O’Brien and M O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Hogan (0-4 frees), C Molloy and A Petrov (0-1 each).

COLÁISTE AN SPIORAID NAOIMH: S Cronin (Bishopstown); D Byrne (Ballinora), J Byrne (Ballinora, Capt), C Dineen (Inniscarra); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), M O’Connor (Éire Óg); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), A Laverty (Ballinora); K Werner (Ballinora), G Holland (Bishopstown), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: B Cahill (Bishopstown) for K Werner (40), S Connolly (Inniscarra) for A Laverty (53), D O’Brien (Inniscarra) for A O’Sullivan (60).

COLÁISTE CHRÍOST RÍ: A O’Brien-Towler (Nemo Rangers); F McGorry (Nemo Rangers), E Varian (St Nick’s), B Heffernan (St Nick’s); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua, Capt), B O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), J Kennefick (St Finbarr’s); R O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers); T Morgan (Ballincollig), R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua); A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), B Clancy Byrne (St Nick’s), C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: A Kennedy (St Finbarr’s) for B Clancy Byrne (42), A Connolly (Ballygarvan) for B Heffernan (54), S Doolan (St Finbarr’s) for R Deasy (56), J Buckley (Nemo Rangers) for C O’Sullivan (61).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

More in this section

Dalo's Hurling Show: How would a county manager tell Ronaldo he's not part of his plans? Dalo's Hurling Show: How would a county manager tell Ronaldo he's not part of his plans?
Wexford v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final Wexford vote to stick with their own club split season
Joe Mooney with Cathal Burke 20/11/2022 If Cork championship gets preferential treatment Galway will want same
<p>ON THE BURST: Rochestown's Harry Quilligan is pursued by Frank Hurley of Skibbereen CS in the Corn Ui Mhuiri clash at Bishopstown.</p>

Corn Ui Mhuirí: Roco make it three from three but Skibbereen CS make them sweat

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s