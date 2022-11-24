Why is Galway the outlier in minor debate?

In this raging age grade debate, the Galway position is something of an outlier.

There is no question but the majority view of counties and their grassroot constituents is to return minor at club level to U18, be that decoupled or not.

Far less popular is to maintain the status quo, to leave the minor age grade at U17. To leave well enough alone, as Galway see it.

In so many of the arguments put forward for a return to U18, there is repeated emphasis on the pressing need to provide U18s with a meaningful games program.

The more talented U18s playing away at junior, intermediate, and senior are not who we are referencing here. Their plate is far from empty. The cohort being spoken about are the U18s who do not wish to play or are not yet ready for adult fare. They are the 18-year-olds who have been left stranded, it is argued again and again.

In this raging age grade debate, the focus has too often been on U17 versus U18, to decouple or not to decouple.

Lost in the wash is the fact that for many counties, the solution to satisfying and retaining the currently stranded 18-year-olds lies not in what age grade minor is set at, rather what they offer in the age grade above minor. Or don’t offer, as is presently the problem.

To reheat the sentiment of Tyrone great Peter Canavan on these pages last week, “U19 is considered a joke in many counties”.

Cork vice chair and head of the county’s Competition Controls Committee, Pat Horgan, has previously described their failed U19 competition as a “complete disaster”.

Would there be such a clamour in Cork, Tyrone, and elsewhere to return minor to U18 if the age grade above it had taken off and not been grounded by walkovers, concessions, and what have you.

In Galway, their U19 football and U20 hurling competitions have been an untold success. No walkovers, no concessions. No shoehorning these competitions in at the tail end of the year when you wouldn’t put out the dog, never mind dozens upon dozens of young teams. Instead, a minimum of five championship games for each club across late summer. They even had leagues at these grades, run off March, April, and May.

The success of these championships is why the county is steadfast in wanting to keep minor at U17. They’re happy to support the option whereby counties have the freedom to set their own minor age grade, but Galway won’t be utilising that wiggle room to go back to U18.

“The result of successful U19/20 competitions is that we have never had more adult teams or adult players affiliated in Galway, which suggests to us that the pathway from U13, U15, U17, U19/20, and onto junior and senior is working perfectly well,” said Galway chairman Paul Bellew.

“The key piece is when do you play these U19/20 competitions. If you play the games at the right time in the calendar, it is possible to run an effective competition above U17. That has been our experience.

“We played the U20 hurling championship on Wednesday nights after senior hurling championship weekends in July, August, and September. We saw evidence of clubs backing their U20 management teams and getting players playing for both. That is the only way it will be a success.”

There is a responsibility on county boards too, he added, to make these U19 and U20 competitions work.

“The will has to be there from a county board perspective and to find the right time in which to play it, and then you would have a perfect age group that would bridge U17 to adult.

“There is a lot of short-termism in looking at elite players, strong players, that would improve certain clubs. I don’t want to speak down on others’ circumstances, but I would say from looking in, I don’t see any issue with playing a very good U19 or U20 championship in tandem with an adult championship.”

At Tuesday’s Kerry convention, delegates backed a Tralee Parnells motion seeking to revert all underage competitions to even ages, with decoupling at U18.

It emerged yesterday that the Errigal Ciaran motion to return minor to U18 but without decoupling has made it onto Cork’s convention clár.

Bellew won’t even entertain the chaos that would ensue from a return to U18 without decoupling. But neither is a decoupled U18 grade without its downsides.

“That would reduce the number of players playing adult. Where it would really impact is your second and third teams, which we’ve never had more of. Because you’d be denied access to your 18-year-olds, you could have a serious drop-off in the number of teams playing and that would affect older players as well because they’d have no teams to play on. So, it would be a disaster from a participation point of view.

“It could also lead to the evaporation of the U19 and U20 competitions which, as I said, have been a brilliant success.

“Ultimately, it will result in less teams and less players playing hurling and football in Galway overall.”