Corn Ui Mhuirí: Roco make it three from three but Skibbereen CS make them sweat

Corn Ui Mhuiri: St Francis, Rochestown 3-10 Skibbereen 0-10.

ST Francis College, Rochestown advanced to the quarter-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS SFC) after a nine-point win over Skibbereen but it was far less comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Two late Rochestown goals put a gloss on the scoreboard but for large periods of the second half Skibbereen were in the ascendancy.

It looked to be one-way traffic in the first half as, despite playing against a swirling wind, Rochestown opened up a six points to no score lead after 12 minutes.

The inside forward trio of Sean Coakley, Brian Hayes, and Evan O’Connor looked to have the beating of their opponents every time they got the ball in their hands.

Star man Hayes knocked over the first point of the game with his first possession. By the 18th minute all six Rochestown forwards had scored from play.

The last man to do so was Coakley and what a score it was. Winning possession out in front, he turned on the afterburners and rounded his man before unleashing a left-footed cracker of a shot into the net, 1-6 to 0-1, and it looked like game over.

Lead by centre forward Niall Daly, however, Skibbereen stuck in the game. Two points from corner forward Daniel Cleary as well as two from Daly had the score 1-7 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Rochestown would have been forgiven for thinking the game was won. Skibb had other ideas, however. Centre back Catháil Hegarty thundered into the game after the break and they put real pressure on the Rochestown kick-out.

Skibbereen scored the first two points of the second half to reduce the deficit to just three points as Rochestown went 23 minutes without scoring either side of half-time. Micheal O’Mahony eventually calmed Roco nerves with a point from play in the 43rd minute.

Rochestown were indebted to goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell in the 52nd minute as he pulled off a save from Skib full forward Luke Shorten when there was three points between the sides.

Skibb's Willian O'Donovan tackles Sean Coakley in the Corn Ui Mhuiri game at Bishopstown.

Skibbereen reduced the deficit to two points in the 56th minute from a Daly free but Rochestown’s talisman Brian Hayes scored two crucial points in a row to bring the gap out to four.

The first was an inspirational score when he picked the ball up in the right corner and, despite being surrounded, managed to get a shot off with his right and over the bar.

Two goals for Rochestown in injury time from Evan O’Connor and substitute Rob Hanley killed off any Skib hopes and put a rather unfair complexion on the scoreline. Rochestown won’t care, however, they are through after winning three from three.

Skib will take a lot of heart from this as they face into a clash with Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne in their final group game.

Scorers for Rochestown: B Hayes (0-5, 2f), E O’Connor (1-1), S Coakley (1-0), R Hanley (1-0), H Qulligan, K Lyons, B Fraher, M O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: Niall Daly (0-4, 2f), D Cleary (0-2), L Shorten (0-2), D Hourihane), T Ó Donnabháin (0-1 each).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), D Buckley (Douglas), F Leahy (St Michael’s); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane-Fogarty (Douglas), C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), B Kelleher (Carrigaline); B Fraher (Nemo Rangers), H Quilligan (Douglas), M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan); S Coakley (Douglas), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

Subs: R Hanley (Douglas) for Fraher (39); C Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for Kelleher (48); O McAdoo (St Michael’s) for D Buckley (55, inj); E O'Flynn (Douglas) for O’Connor (61); E Collins (Douglas) for O’Mahony (64).

SKIBBEREEN CS: S O’Shea (Ilen Rovers); W O’Donovan (Castlehaven), J Bohane (Castlehaven), T Farrell (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh); D Hourihane (O’Donovan Rossa), C Hegarty (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), H O’Donovan (Clann na nGael); F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty); B O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), N Daly (O’Donovan Rossa), K O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers); A Fahy (Ilen Rovers), L Shorten (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), D Cleary (Castlehaven).

Subs: D O'Donovan (Castlehaven) for Cleary (HT), J Buckley (Castlehaven) for Farrell, C Coombes (O'Donovan Rossa) for Fahy (both 45).

Referee: N O’Mahony (Newcestown).