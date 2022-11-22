Kerry looking at €72m upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium

KERRY's Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney requires a "major refit and upgrading" that will cost in the region of €72m, County Board chairman Patrick O’Sullivan has told annual convention in Tralee.

O'Sullivan told delegates Tuesday night that they have met Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sports Minister Jack Chambers and Minister for Education Norma Foley on financing the redevelopment, with further detailed plans to be presented in January.

“Fitzgerald Stadium is regarded as home to the Kerry footballers but now the stadium needs a major refit and upgrading to a multi-event centre to cater for the needs of the people of Kerry into the future," the chairman said. "It needs to be modern and comfortable for our spectators not only to enjoy big GAA games but also to attract some of the finest Irish and international entertainment acts to this county.”

Mr O'Sullivan also warned delegates and the Kerry players again of the dangers of social media. Referring to erroneous and slanderous claims made in the wake of this year's All-Ireland victory, he said: “During the team celebrations, harmless photos and videos were taken but certain remarks were made on social media regarding drugs. Behind those remarks were faceless people on fake accounts,” Mr O’Sullivan claimed.

“Daniel O’Connell, a Castleisland solicitor who has a degree in social media, will police the social media channels on our behalf and it is our intention to take action against anyone who attempts to bring our good name down,” he warned.

Patrick O’Sullivan: Stadium needs to be ‘modern and comfortable’.

The chairman also took issue with GAA HQ on a couple of issues, not least its handling and lack of leadership on the minor age grade debate.

“It was decided at Congress in February that there would be a Special Congress to decide on the age groups for minors, which also affects the Under 20 grade," the chairman explained. "Seven months later a document lands via email regarding one of the most important decisions for the association in years. Not having the Special Congress shows how far removed the leadership is when one of the most important decisions the Association has to make in years is down for decision.”

O’Sullivan went to say that Croke Park must take into account geographically remote counties and help them acquire hotel accommodation in Dublin during peak holiday months in June and July.

"Croke Park is where every team wants to play whether that be club or county. This year our senior hurlers and footballers had that honour. But with that comes major problems for us as a Board due to the lack of availability of hotels and spiralling costs associated with overnight stays in the capital.

"John Mulhern of Kerry Airport came to our rescue for the Joe McDonagh Cup final generously offering to fly the team back to Kerry and we are very appreciative of that gesture. With regard to the All-Ireland SFC final, we were very lucky to secure a hotel that would cater for our needs.

"The GAA will have to look at the lack of availability of hotels and the rising cost of accommodation in Dublin during the peak holiday season.”

The Chairman confirmed they have purchased an additional seven acres to expand the facilities at the Centre of Excellence at Currans but revealed that there are problems with the main pitch at the facility which will take it out of commission until the spring of 2024.