'Boy, could he tell a story': Family, friends and colleagues remember 'gentleman' Michael Ellard

Former Irish Examiner sportswriter Michael Ellard was remembered as ‘a superstar’ who wore his talent lightly at his funeral mass on Tuesday morning.

The renowned GAA writer bore witness to our games over the span of four decades and was hugely popular with generations of readers, as well as being much respected by the players and coaches whose achievements he recorded in such distinctive prose.

“A large, bright light went out in our lives,” when the 76-year-old who passed away this past weekend, his brother Hilary said.

“My brother was a superstar. If I had a penny for every time someone asked me ‘are you Michael Ellard’s brother?’ I'd be well off.

“For hours he regaled us with stories of growing up in Sarsfields Terrace,” said Hilary of a recent family occasion, “the hours he spent playing football in Bell’s Field, the hilarious stories of his summer holidays in Crosshaven. And the amazing stories from 40 years of covering GAA, from every part of the country.

“Boy could he tell a story. I can see him now, with that sparkle in his eye and he’d finish every story with that booming, infectious laugh.”

Gifts of a pen, passport and copies of the Examiner and Echo newspapers were offered as gifts during the service.

Cork GAA greats like Billy Morgan and Gerald McCarthy and former Association president Christy Cooney joined those paying their final respects to Michael in St Patrick’s Church on the Lower Road.

“He was a superstar,” Hilary continued. “But my brother Michael was in a very special category of stars. He carried his fame with such a gentle soul and a kind, kind spirit. Totally devoid of any arrogance. A true gentleman.

“He had a great respect for the Association and a passion for the games that fuelled his exquisite reporting. All those memories and thoughts can be encapsulated in the words: Michael, you were a superstar.” A student of the North Mon, he was an accomplished hurler with the famous northside nursery as well as Na Piarsaigh and was a member of the Cork U21 football squad, featuring Denis Coughlan and Billy and Morgan, which contested the All-Ireland final in 1965.

Later, he followed his father Jimmy into Academy Street where he forged a career as a renowned Gaelic games journalist until he retired in 2011.

“Gentleness was one of the great characteristics that people have attributed to Michael Ellard,” said Fr Gearóid Dullea. “In the tributes the word that comes through is gentleness.

“He was a very talented journalist and popular writer who was able to bring to life games and recount events for people who weren’t there. He was a great storyteller and a wonderful friend and colleague.”

Michael Ellard is mourned by his partner Denise and her son Scott, sisters Irene, Joy and Gwen, brothers Timothy, Alan and Hilary, extended family and many friends and former colleagues. Cork GAA supporters paid their respects with a minute’s silence at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Michael, whose many attributes and talents were well articulated on Tuesday morning, famously never mastered the skill of driving and was a welcome passenger on many trips to games during his long career.

“Rest in peace Michael,” his nephew Rory said at the end of the mass in a church that served as a pick-up point for many Cork hurlers and footballers on the mornings of big matches in Thurles and Dublin throughout the years. “And whoever’s giving you a lift up to heaven, I hope they enjoy you recounting your stories as much as we all have.”