Extended panels to receive expenses after GPA row

The limit on the number of expensed inter-county players is to increase from 32 as collective inter-county training returns this week.

The restriction on squad sizes entitled to claim expenses via the GAA’s centralised system was a thorny issue earlier this year when the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Croke Park were at loggerheads over a range of issues such as the mileage rate and the number of training sessions allowed per week.

The GAA had stipulated they would reimburse up to 32 players per senior county panel with the county board footing the bill for the remainder. However, the GPA had railed against that policy, insisting that those footballers and hurlers in extended squads were also entitled to claim from the centralised scheme.

That limit will now be higher as part of a new arrangement expected to be signed off by Management Committee and Central Council early next month. Last week, new Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill announced a 40-man training panel, which excluded players currently injured.

A contact hours policy put forward by GPA player welfare and engagement manager, former Laois footballer Colm Begley, has been developed in conjunction with the GAA and could also be approved in December.

In May, the GAA and GPA agreed on an interim deal to cover the 2022 season with a mind to signing off on a new players charter for 2023 onwards.

Teams are officially permitted to gather for indoor or outdoor non-gym work this week after the GPA insisted players required an early start to be ready for the pre-season competitions in January. Last year’s return date was December 8.

“For player welfare and the player to be prepared for the inter-county season, they need a minimum of six weeks of phased loading,” explained Parsons last month.

However, Croke Park insisted there be a cessation at Christmas in the training block to allow players time off over the festive period.