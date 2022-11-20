Ruthless Slaughtneil power into Ulster final

PORTAFERRY 0-11 SLAUGHTNEIL 2-24

Slaughtneil underlined their ambitions they might hold to eventually play Championship hurling at Croke Park, with a ruthless 19-point demolition of Portaferry in the Ulster semi-final at Corrigan Park.

They now face Dunloy in the decider on December 4.

As if to underline how strong their panel looks, manager Michael McShane had the luxury of leaving established stars such as Sean ‘Tad’ ÓCaiside, Jerome McGuigan and Gerard Bradley – twice Ulster hurler of the year in recent seasons – on the bench until the second half.

A new wave of hurling talent is breaking onto this team, though it will be interesting to see if McShane is not tempted to reach for some more of the proven and gnarled veterans when they face Dunloy in the Ulster final on December 4.

By the 20th minute, it appeared this was going to be a tight contest. Portaferry were clued in to what Slaughtneil wanted to do and against the breeze, they might have been guilty of seeking to stitch together too many intricate moves.

As a result, Portaferry were able to get good contact in. But in dishing out that contact, they eventually were wore down and the superior conditioning of Slaughtneil – earned through nine Ulster hurling campaigns and several football – has led to a culture of year-round conditioning work that practically every club pay lip service to, but few actually carry out.

The Derry men hit six unanswered points to open up a gap before they left for the break.

In the second half, the score was 0-6 to 2-14. Completely ruthless.

Scorers for Portaferry: C O’Prey (0-4, 1f), T McGrattan (0-2), R Blair (0-2f), F Turpin (0-2), D Sands (0-1)

Scorers for Slaughtneil: B Cassidy (1-7, 1f, 1x’SL’), C O’Doherty (0-9f), J McGuigan (1-0), Shane McGuigan (0-4), B Rogers (0-3), P McCullagh (0-1).

PORTAFERRY: P Smyth; D Mallon, T Murray, R Smyth; B Trainor, C Taggart, E O’Neill; M Conlan, S Conlan; C Mageean, D Sands, C O’Prey; T McGrattan, R Blair, F Turpin.

Subs for Portaferry: C Fay for Blair (46m), P Doran for S Conlan (50m), C Savage for R Smyth (54m), N Milligan for McGrattan (57m)

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; P McNeill, K McKaigue, C McAllister; Sean Cassidy, C McKaigue, M McGrath; Shane McGuigan, C O’Doherty; P McCullagh, B Cassidy, R Ó Mianáin; B Rogers, Sé McGuigan, Shea Cassidy.

Subs for Slaughtneil: S ‘Tad’ ÓCaiside for Sean Cassidy (HT), G Bradley for Shéa Cassidy (43m), J McGuigan for Sé McGuigan (43m), M McGuigan for Ó Mianain (47m), E Cassidy for McGrath (58m).

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).