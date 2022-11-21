'On it' Ballygiblin advance to Munster final

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-19 Colligan (Waterford) 0-10

Ballygiblin are just a game away from claiming back-to-back AIB Munster club JHC titles. Due to renaming of the grades in Cork, the Avondhu club is representing the county again this year.

Based on Sunday’s semi-final victory over Colligan at Páirc Uí Rinn, it will be hard to look past them on Sunday week when they take on St Kieran’s of Limerick.

They have a passionate band of supporters too, and manager Dave Moher said they are ready to seize the opportunity.

“It is a complete freak of circumstances to be back in the Munster final. And it is the stuff of dreams to be in a Munster final two-years-in-a-row. They will grasp this with both hands, I’m sure. I’d have no concerns about them.

“Two weeks ago, we had a right battle with Grangemockler. Our guys were disappointed on how it had gone for them. They knew they needed to up it. You could feel the bite in training when we came back after that game. They raised the bar in training for the last two weeks.

“And from the word go today, they were on it. An excellent performance.

“To be fair to Colligan, they haven’t had a championship game in a while.”

Twelve points was the eventual winning margin, and coach Ronan Dwane will reflect on a powerful second and third quarter when they outscored the Waterford outfit 15 points to four.

Ace free-taker Joseph O’Sullivan hit eight of those points - 11 overall, while Shane Beston and Cathail O’Mahony flighted over six between them.

It was Darragh Flynn’s ninth minute goal that proved to be the launch pad. Flynn has recovered from injury, and his lightning pace meant he was a constant thorn in Colligan’s side.

He had work to do before nailing the goal. Despite being hindered, he was able to steady himself and find the target at the second attempt.

Prior to that Colligan trailed 0-3 to 0-2.

The deficit was two points after a quarter of an hour, 1-4 to 0-5, and while brothers Joe and Dan Booth were Colligan’s main scorers from play, the impact of Colin Dunford was reduced with his enforced move further out the field.

The provincial titleholders, who led 1-10 to 0-8 at the interval, have generated serious momentum from last year’s campaign that culminated with a one-point All-Ireland defeat to Mooncoin.

Mark Keane and Flynn will get the headlines - and rightly so - but there is a depth to the Ballygiblin squad. They have plenty of match winners in every line of the field, and there is potential on the bench also.

Plenty of experience as well, and captain and full-back Fionn Herlihy who is in line to lift the Munster trophy for the second time, has stood out in terms of leadership.

However, the defending champions may have to plan for the upcoming final without dual star Shane Beston - and for good reason too.

“Shane Beston is getting married the weekend of the Munster final, so we will probably be without him," Moher revealed.

*Before the game, a minute’s silence was observed for former Irish Examiner journalist Michael Ellard.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O’Sullivan (0-11, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65s), D Flynn (1-1), C O’Mahony and S Beston (0-3 each), R Donegan (0-1).

Scorers for Colligan: J Wall (0-4 frees), D Booth and J Booth (0-2 each), G Whelan and C Dunford (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: D Sheehan for D Barry (40), K Duggan for S O’Sullivan (52), A O’Brien for S Beston (57 inj), D Price for C O’Mahony (60), C O’Brien for K Roche (60).

COLLIGAN: S McGrath; A O’Riordan, J Nic Fennell, L Beresford; M Flynn, D Booth, R Stringer; J Booth, R Dunford; R Browne (J-Capt), J Wall, J Dunford; G Whelan, A Dunford, C Dunford (J-Capt).

Subs: R Kiely for G Whelan (35), M Horgan for J Dunford (38), C Whelan for A Dunford (52), S Browne for J Nic Fennell (60).

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare).