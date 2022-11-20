'They showed great character. We'll be ready to rock next week.'- Loughrea boss Kelly

Ten years after the clubs met in the infamous 2012 final, Johnny Maher in the role of Michael Myers, Loughrea and St Thomas’ could not be separated after a cracking county decider in Pearse Stadium.

It finished 0-20 to 1-17. A youthful Loughrea landed in Salthill as underdogs, were hit by a controversial red card after a second yellow for Darren Shaughnessy and conceded a late goal in the closing ten minutes yet still persevered to muster a late equaliser thanks to Tiernan Killeen.

“Obviously we were disappointed with the sending off, I didn’t see it but knowing Darren there was nothing in it and for me it was a poor decision,” said manager Tommy Kelly post-match.

“They showed great character again. We are very proud of them but it’s not exactly the result we came for. But we are still in it and we’ll be ready to rock next week.”

Will the experience stand to them? Perhaps, although it doesn’t seem like they needed it.

“I don’t think it will make a blind bit of difference to these lads. These lads just want to go hurling and they love the game. It doesn’t matter if it's the first round of the championship, a challenge game or a county final - they love hurling and that’s what it’s all about.

“We’ll recover and try and get the bodies right again.”

St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke was satisfied with a draw after a dreadful opening quarter saw them trail by five.

“Terrible start. They were running us ragged. We need to learn from that and see where we go the next day. We need a better performance.” Before the final score they had the ball with time up but launched it long. Burke was quick to credit the neighbours for their relentless drive from opening to closing bell.

“When you are a point up you think you might hold on. We had a few balls there we probably didn’t manage well. We could have put the ball out before he got the shot away, that is the heat of battle. We were under serious pressure right throughout the game.”