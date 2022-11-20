Moycullen advance to Connacht final after extra time win

Moycullen 2-8 Strokestown 0-7 (after extra-time)

Moycullen advanced to their first Connacht SFC final after Seán Kelly starred in their extra-time win over Strokestown at Tuam Stadium.

The Galway winners impressed in their quarter-final win over Westport and although Strokestown dominated the opening exchanges Owen Gallagher led the charge and Moycullen fought back to take a 0-6 to 0-5 advantage at the interval.

It was a low scoring second half but when it mattered Strokestown grabbed the vital points and Cathal Compton ensured the game went to extra-time. However, Seán Kelly scored the crucial goal and Ger Davoren added a second to seal the win.

It was a dream start for Strokestown. They knew they needed to start fast and they did, they took a remarkable 0-4 to 0-0 lead after 10 minutes. Diarmuid McGann twice scored frees while Shane McGinley added a '45 and another wonderful free from the ground.

It was all Strokestown at that stage but there was a turning point in the 13th minute when Daniel Cox got to the ball first and David Butler tripped him up, which resulted in a black card for the Strokestown midfielder.

Galway forward Gallagher scored Moycullen’s first point from play a minute later, then captain Dessie Conneely opened his account from a free in the 19th minute. Gallagher soon reduced the arrears to the minimum with another huge effort.

The game was level with five minutes remaining in the first half after Conneely’s second free but Strokestown notched their first score in 17 minutes when McGann scored another free.

Gallagher was inspired, however, he tagged on a third long-range point and Conneely did likewise from a free to finally give Moycullen the lead in the 31st minute.

It stayed that way and Moycullen took a 0-6 to 0-5 lead into half-time. And it was a dreadful third quarter with both teams missing chance in front goal. Moycullen were the chief offenders, Gallagher’s wide in the 54th minute was their seventh of the second half.

But three minutes later Peter Cooke was fouled and after the free was moved forward, Conneely couldn’t miss. That two-point lead looked be decisive.

Especially when McGinley missed a late free but McGann made amends and Cathal Compton sent the game to extra-time.

Moycullen didn’t have long to wait for the first score of extra-time when Paul Kelly fisted a point.

Then Seán Kelly scored the crucial goal after he followed up on rebound following Niall Curley’s initial save in the 63rd minute.

Eoghan Kelly was shown a black card and Keith Murphy was sent-off for Strokestown after a foul on Cooke, and Moycullen were 1-8 to 0-7 in front at the end of the half. Davoren added the only score of the second half and his goal sealed the win.

Scorers for Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4 (0-4f), S Kelly 1-0, G Davoren 1-0, O Gallagher 0-3, P Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Strokestown: D McGann 0-4 (0-3f), S McGinley 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Cathal Compton 0-1.

Moycullen: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, C Deane; A Claffey, E Kelly, M Moughan; G Daveron, P Kelly; T Clarke, M Reilly, S Kelly; D Cox, O Gallagher, D Conneely.

Subs for Moycullen: P Cooke for Cox (37), F McDonagh for Davoren (62), Davoren for McDonagh (60), C Bohan for Deane (86), McDonagh for Gallagher (89), M Lydon for S Kelly (90).

Strokestown: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton; K Murphy, P Brogan, D McGann; S McGinley, Colin Compton, C Lavin.

Subs for Strokestown: K Finn for Lavin (43), M Kavanagh for Butler (53), Lavin for Kavanagh (60), Kavanagh for Regan (88).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).