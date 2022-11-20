Ballygiblin back in Munster final after comfortable win over Colligan

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-19 Colligan (Waterford) 0-10

Defending champions Ballygiblin are back in the AIB Munster club JHC final, after securing a comfortable victory over Colligan at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

They will meet Limerick’s St Kieran’s in the provincial showdown on Sunday week - the Cork side’s second decider in as many years.

Pre-match favourites, the Avondhu side were far too strong and once the outstanding Darragh Flynn netted in the ninth minute, they started to control matters.

With strength and experience in every line of the field, Dave Moher’s charges were on their way at half-time, ahead 1-10 to 0-8.

An incredible third quarter when they outhit Colligan nine points to one capped a quality performance for the Ronan Dwane coached team.

Joseph O’Sullivan found the range from all angles - he landed 11 points, six frees and two ‘65s, while Shane Beston, Flynn and Cathail O’Mahony were also in fine scoring form.

Mark Keane was superb at centre-back. And again, credit to the entire Ballygiblin rearguard who only conceded six points from play - this follows two from play against Grangemockler-Ballyneale in the quarter-final.

Colligan, coached by Dan Shanahan, needed a big return from Colin Dunford. However, his enforced move outfield denied them that threat up front.

Ballygiblin began well, points from O’Sullivan (2) and O’Mahony put them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after eight minutes. It got better for the north Cork side when Flynn, at his second attempt, fired to the Colligan net.

The Waterford champions produced a response. Earlier points from Gavin Whelan and Colin Dunford were followed by three straight white flags from brothers Dan and Joe Booth and free-taker John Wall.

The Waterford team trailed by two-points, 1-4 to 0-5 after the first quarter.

A formidable second quarter saw the hosts outscore the visitors six points to three with Flynn, O’Sullivan (2), O’Mahony (2) and Ryan Donegan helping them to a 1-10 to 0-8 interval advantage.

A brilliant start to the second-half during which Ballygiblin struck six unanswered points - including five placed balls from sharp-shooter O’Sullivan - built up an unassailable lead of 11 points.

Ballygiblin moved 1-19 to 0-9 up midway through the second-half.

There was only one score - Joe Booth - in the fourth quarter, but that mattered little to the titleholders.

*A minute’s silence was observed for former Irish Examiner journalist Michael Ellard.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O’Sullivan (0-11, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65s), D Flynn (1-1), C O’Mahony and S Beston (0-3 each), R Donegan (0-1).

Scorers for Colligan: J Wall (0-4 frees), D Booth and J Booth (0-2 each), G Whelan and C Dunford (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: D Sheehan for D Barry (40), K Duggan for S O’Sullivan (52), A O’Brien for S Beston (57 inj), D Price for C O’Mahony (60), C O’Brien for K Roche (60).

COLLIGAN: S McGrath; A O’Riordan, J Nic Fennell, L Beresford; M Flynn, D Booth, R Stringer; J Booth, R Dunford; R Browne (J-Capt), J Wall, J Dunford; G Whelan, A Dunford, C Dunford (J-Capt).

Subs: R Kiely for G Whelan (35), M Horgan for J Dunford (38), C Whelan for A Dunford (52), S Browne for J Nic Fennell (60).

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare).