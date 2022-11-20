Ballyea stumble into Munster decider after victory over 14-man St Finbarr's

Ballyea 1-12 St Finbarr’s 0-14

Bumbling Ballyea have fallen into the Munster club hurling final at the expense of 14-man St Finbarr’s.

Despite having numerical advantage from the ninth minute onwards, the Clare champions stuttered all the way to the line - by which point they were fortunate to find themselves one ahead.

Extra-time looked a strong possibility at Ennis when the Barrs won a contentious 65 in the fifth minute of second half stoppages.

Young Ben Cunningham, the provider of nine points up to then, was unable to bring his tally to double-digits. The teenager fell onto his back in despair as the sliotar went right and wide.

He and the rest of his Barrs colleagues, though, can hold their heads high at the manner in which they ferociously fought following Conor Cahalane’s early dismissal.

Trailing by the minimum at the break, 14-man Barrs shot ahead in the 42nd minute following a three-in-a-row from Cunningham. Tony Kelly and Aaron Griffin replied to wrestle back the advantage for Ballyea.

Again came the Barrs, Cunningham and Brian Hayes swung the lead in their favour once more. There followed a Ballyea three-in-a-row, at the heart of which was a subdued Kelly.

Hayes and Cunningham got the Cork winners on level terms in the first minute of injury-time. There was plenty of drama still to unravel. Corner-back Brandon O’Connell popped up at the wrong end of the field to prove an unlikely winner. The Barrs had their equalising chance. It was not to be, however.

The result was Ballyea’s first win in Munster since their 2016 provincial winning campaign, while also continuing the dreadful record of Cork clubs once they leave the county.

The half-time scoreline read 1-5 to 0-7 in Ballyea’s favour. But no question it was a scoreline the Barrs were far happier with. The visitors, after all, had played the last 23 minutes of the first half with 14 men.

When Conor Cahalane received his marching orders on nine minutes for an off the ball incident involving Jack Browne, the Barrs were two behind on the scoreboard. That the gap had narrowed rather than widened over the subsequent 23 minutes pointed to the resilience and doggedness of the Barrs response to losing Cahalane.

His straight red card was the culmination of a horrible two minutes for the Barrs, Ballyea’s Gary Brennan having carried possession, unchallenged, for near 40 metres before slapping home a wholly avoidable seventh minute goal.

In that light, Cahalane’s dismissal had a game-changing look about it. The Barrs, though, dug in. They got in the face of the Ballyea man in possession and there they remained. Every breaking ball was set upon by a hungry herd of blue.

Keeping their account ticking over was the excellent midfield pairing of Ben O’Connor and Ethan Twomey, as well as freetaker Ben Cunningham.

For Ballyea’s part, their use of numerical advantage was neither impressive nor efficient.

Their distribution of possession from defence to attack, in particular, left a great deal to be desired. That and Jamie Burns tying up roving full-forward Tony Kelly contributed to Ballyea’s lead stalling after going a man up.

Scorers for Ballyea: T Kelly (0-5, 0-2 65s, 0-1 free); M Gavin (0-3); G Brennan (1-0); B O’Connell, G O’Connell, N Deas (0-1 free), A Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-9, 0-5 frees); B O’Connor, B Hayes (0-2 each); E Twomey (0-1).

Ballyea: B Coote; B O’Connell, P Casey, P Flanagan; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; G Brennan, S Lineen; N Deasy, P Lillis, C O’Connor; M Gavin, T Kelly, A Griffin.

Subs: C Brennan for Lineen (48); M Garry for O’Connor (53); M O’Leary for Gavin (56).

St Finbarr’s: S Hurley; C Walsh, J Burns, E Keane; G O’Connor, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; B O’Connor, E Twomey; P Buggy, B Cunningham, C Cahalane; W Buckley, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: S Cunningham for Buckley (45); C Doolan for G O’Connor (56); E Finn for J Cahalane (60).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).