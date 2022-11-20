All Stars: Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin wins Players' Player of the year as All-Ireland champs Meath lead the way

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin was named as the 2022 TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year at the All Star banquet on Saturday night.

It was a double delight for McLaughlin, who also collected her first TG4 All Star award, while All-Ireland senior football champions Meath lead the way with six players named on the 2022 selection.

Kerry - who were beaten by Meath in the All-Ireland decider - have five representatives on the team, while Mayo have two, with one each coming from the Donegal and Armagh camps.

The Royals lifted the All-Ireland Senior title in July for a second successive year, while they also claim a their first National League Division One crown.

Emma Troy, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Duggan and goalkeeper Monica McGuirk were honoured for a second successive year, while McGuirk picked up her third All Star.

LETHAL FORWARD: Emma Duggan of Meath is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stacey Grimes and Shauna Ennis picked up their first awards after their convincing All-Ireland win under the stewardship of outgoing manager Eamonn Murray.

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, leading scorer in the championship, collected her third TG4 All Star award, and first since 2013, while teammate Cáit Lynch bridged a ten-year gap by earning her second award.

Fellow Kingdom players Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody earned their maiden All Star gongs.

Mayo's Danielle Caldwell and Shauna Howley also won their first awards, while Armagh star Aimee Mackin picked up her third award, to complete a team that contains eight first-time All-Stars.

CLINICAL FINISHER: TG4 Intermediate Players Player of the Year Mo Nerney of Laois is presented with her award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Laois forward Mo Nerney picked up the intermediate Players' Player of the Year award, while Fermanagh's Bláithín Bogue scooped the same award for the junior ranks.

2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

Monica McGuirk (Meath); Shauna Ennis (Meath), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo); Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Troy (Meath), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath); Cáit Lynch (Kerry), Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal); Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo); Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Stacey Grimes (Meath), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).