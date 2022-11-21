'I don't think it's possible' - dual star Brian Sheehy facing Kilmacud conundrum if hurlers reach final

AIB Leinster club senior football championship semi-final

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-12

Portarlington (Laois) 0-4

Dual player Brian Sheehy is on the brink of being forced to choose between an AIB Leinster club football or hurling final with Kilmacud Crokes next month.

Saturday's big Croke Park win, teed up by Andrew McGowan's seventh-minute goal, secured Crokes a December 4th football final clash with The Downs of Westmeath.

If the Crokes hurlers beat Carlow's St Mullin's in their provincial semi-final next weekend, then they too will qualify for a decider on the same day with Croke Park scheduled to host a double header of Leinster senior finals at 1.30pm (football) and 3.30pm (hurling) that afternoon.

Sheehy, who started for the hurlers in their quarter-final defeat of Clough-Ballacolla and scored a point as a sub for the footballers on Saturday, is the only player involved on both Crokes panels so it remains to be seen if the Leinster Council would consider rearranging the fixtures.

Crokes manager Robbie Brennan acknowledged it is a potential problem for player and club, and indicated that, if forced to choose, 2020 All-Ireland U-20 hurling finalist Sheehy would probably go with the hurlers.

"There would be huge support for the club if both teams get there but whether it would be possible for Brian, I don't think it would be and that's the issue for a dual player," said Brennan. "I don't think it's possible because I'm sure he'd start for the hurlers. I don't know which game is first or second but it would be a huge ask for Brian to try to play two games, one after the other. Look, the hurlers still have to win their semi-final so I suppose we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Crokes had to dig deep to produce a late rally to overcome Port' at the same stage of last year's provincial championship but were always in control this time. They held the three-in-a-row Laois champions scoreless from play until the 47th minute and had one foot in the final as early as the 24th minute when they moved 1-5 to 0-1 clear.

Galway star Shane Walsh struck three points, helped set up McGowan's goal and had a shot saved though trudged off before the three-quarter mark.

"He has had a bad virus, a very bad virus that he picked up last Wednesday so it was a real race to see could he play," explained Brennan. "He was in bed for two days so we were very lucky to get anything out of him at all."

Three-time All-Star Paul Mannion didn't feature either following ankle surgery and Brennan ruled out any early return for the Leinster final.

"It won't be this side of Christmas," he said. "Not for a Leinster final certainly."

Crokes could do with Mannion's attacking artistry because they've been recording relatively low tallies all season. Aside from the 3-25 they hit Templeogue for in the Dublin championship, and the 3-14 against Naas in Leinster, they've averaged just 13 points a game since the start of the Dublin championship. Fortunately for them, they have been utterly miserly at the back.

"That goes back probably to a brilliant Ballymun side cutting us open in 2020 and we said, 'Look, that's not going to work for us anymore because as good as we were on the front foot, we needed to be better defensively'," said Brennan of their approach. "We actively looked to try to shore things up a bit more but we'd certainly be disappointed in that 1-12 wouldn't be enough to be scoring, considering the amount of possession and chances we had."

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: A McGowan (1-0); S Walsh (1 free, 1 mark) & D Mullin (1 free, 1 mark)(0-3 each); S Cunningham (1 mark) & P Purcell (0-2 each); C O'Connor, B Sheehy (0-1 each).

Portarlington scorers: C Murphy (2 frees) & A Ryan (0-2 each).

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O'Brien; A Jones, R O'Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Cunningham, C O'Connor; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Walsh.

Subs: T Fox for Walsh (44); P Purcell for Horan (46); C O'Shea for Cunningham (51); J Kenny for McGowan (56); B Sheehy for Dias (58).

Portarlington: S Osbourne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggott, J Moore; P O'Sullivan, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy.

Subs: D Galvin for Coffey (43); D Slevin for Mulpeter (47); E McCann for Foster (50); C Slevin for Galvin (52); J Fullam for Ryan (62).

Ref: D Hickey (Carlow).